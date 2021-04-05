Mortgage interest rates for April 5, 2021: Rates move higher

A couple of closely followed mortgage rates climbed up today. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both moved higher. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also climbed higher. Although mortgage rates are dynamic, they are at a historic low. Because of this, right now is a good time for prospective homebuyers to lock in a fixed rate. But as always, make sure to first consider your personal goals and circumstances before buying a home, and shop around for a lender who can best meet your needs.
Find current mortgage rates for today
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate is 3.27%, which is an increase of 5 basis points from one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most common loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed mortgage will usually have a higher interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. You won’t be able to pay off your house as quickly and you’ll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.51%, which is an increase of 4 basis points compared to a week ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a larger monthly payment. However, as long as you can afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. You’ll typically get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.29%, a rise of 7 basis points compared to a week ago. With an adjustable-rate mortgage mortgage, you'll usually get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. But shifts in the market might cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. Because of this, an adjustable-rate mortgage could be a good option if you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes. If not, shifts in the market may significantly increase your interest rate.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track daily mortgage rate trends. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the US:
|Loan type
|Interest rate
|A week ago
|Change
|30-year fixed rate
|3.27%
|3.22%
|+0.05
|15-year fixed rate
|2.51%
|2.47%
|+0.04
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|3.07%
|3.11%
|-0.04
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.36%
|3.30%
|+0.06
Updated on April 5, 2021.