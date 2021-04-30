Mortgage interest rates for April 30, 2021: Rates move upward

A few major mortgage rates saw an increase today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both trended upward. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also cruised higher. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are historically low. Because of this, right now is a good time for prospective homebuyers to lock in a fixed rate. But as always, make sure to first take into account your personal goals and circumstances before purchasing a home, and compare offers to find a lender who can best meet your needs.
Find current mortgage rates for today
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average interest rate for a standard 30-year fixed mortgage is 3.11%, which is an increase of 4 basis points as seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most common loan term. A 30-year fixed mortgage will usually have a higher interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. You won’t be able to pay off your house as quickly and you’ll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.39%, which is an increase of 4 basis points compared to a week ago. You’ll definitely have a bigger monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, as long as you're able to afford the monthly payments. These include typically being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.13%, an increase of 6 basis points compared to a week ago. With an ARM mortgage, you'll typically get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. However, shifts in the market may cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. If you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes, an adjustable-rate mortgage might make sense for you. But if that's not the case, you could be on the hook for a much higher interest rate if the market rates change.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track changes in these daily rates. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders nationwide:
|Product
|Rate
|Last week
|Change
|30-year fixed
|3.11%
|3.07%
|+0.04
|15-year fixed
|2.39%
|2.35%
|+0.04
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|3.26%
|3.24%
|+0.02
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.17%
|3.14%
|+0.03
Rates as of April 30, 2021.