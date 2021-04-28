Mortgage interest rates for April 28, 2021: Rates hold steady

Getty

A few notable mortgage rates remained unaltered. While 15-year fixed-rate mortgages saw average rates tail off, the average interest rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage held firm. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, remained steady. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are at historic lows. Because of this, right now is a great time for prospective homebuyers to get a fixed rate. But as always, make sure to first take into account your personal goals and circumstances before purchasing a home, and shop around for a lender who can best meet your needs.

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the average rate you'll pay is 3.11%, which is the same compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most frequently used loan term. A 30-year fixed mortgage will typically have a higher interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. You won't be able to pay off your house as quickly and you'll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.40%, which is a decrease of 3 basis points from seven days ago. You'll definitely have a bigger monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. However, as long as you can afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. These include typically being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

A 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.12%, the same rate compared to last week. With an ARM mortgage, you'll typically get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. But since the rate changes with the market rate, you could end up paying more after that time, as described in the terms of your loan. For borrowers who plan to sell or refinance their house before the rate changes, an adjustable-rate mortgage may be a good option. But if that's not the case, you could be on the hook for a significantly higher interest rate if the market rates change.

Mortgage rate trends

We use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track changes in these daily rates. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the country:

Loan type Interest rate A week ago Change 30-year fixed rate 3.11% 3.11% N/C 15-year fixed rate 2.40% 2.43% -0.03 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 3.26% 3.20% +0.06 30-year mortgage refinance rate 3.16% 3.17% -0.01

Current average mortgage interest rates

Updated on April 28, 2021.

How to find the best mortgage rates

To find a personalized mortgage rate, speak to your local mortgage broker or use an online mortgage service. Make sure to consider your current finances and your goals when searching for a mortgage. Specific mortgage interest rates will vary based on factors including credit score, down payment, debt-to-income ratio and loan-to-value ratio. Having a higher credit score, a higher down payment, a low DTI, a low LTV, or any combination of those factors can help you get a lower interest rate. The interest rate isn't the only factor that affects the cost of your home -- be sure to also consider additional factors such as fees, closing costs, taxes and discount points. You should speak with a variety of lenders -- like local and national banks, credit unions and online lenders -- and comparison shop to find the best mortgage loan for you.

What is a good loan term?

When picking a mortgage, it's important to consider the loan term, or payment schedule. The loan terms most commonly offered are 15 years and 30 years, although you can also find 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages. Mortgages are further divided into fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. For fixed-rate mortgages, interest rates are fixed for the life of the loan. Unlike a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rates for an adjustable-rate mortgage are only stable for a certain amount of time (typically five, seven or 10 years). After that, the rate fluctuates annually based on the current interest rate in the market.

When choosing between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage, you should consider the length of time you plan to live in your house. For people who plan on staying long-term in a new house, fixed-rate mortgages may be the better option. Fixed-rate mortgages offer more stability over time in comparison to adjustable-rate mortgages, but adjustable-rate mortgages might offer lower interest rates upfront. If you don't plan to keep your new home for more than three to 10 years, however, an adjustable-rate mortgage might give you a better deal. There is no "best" loan term as an overarching rule; it all depends on your goals and your current financial situation. Be sure to do your research and understand what matters to you when choosing a mortgage.