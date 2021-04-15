Mortgage interest rates for April 15, 2021: Rates ease

Jim Lane/Getty

A couple of principal mortgage rates moved down today. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both dwindled. We also saw a cut in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Although mortgage rates fluctuate , they are at a historic low. For those looking to secure a fixed rate, now is a great time to buy a house. But as always, make sure to first think about your personal goals and circumstances before buying a home, and shop around for a lender who can best meet your needs.

Find current mortgage rates for today

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

Mortgage rate trends

Current average mortgage interest rates Loan type Interest rate A week ago Change 30-year fixed rate 3.12% 3.21% -0.09 15-year fixed rate 2.42% 2.48% -0.06 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 3.09% 3.07% +0.02 30-year mortgage refinance rate 3.17% 3.30% -0.13

The average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate is 3.12%, which is a decrease of 9 basis points compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most common loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a smaller monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but typically a higher interest rate. You won’t be able to pay off your house as quickly and you’ll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.42%, which is a decrease of 6 basis points from the same time last week. You’ll definitely have a bigger monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, if you're able to afford the monthly payments. These include typically being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.A 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 3.12%, a downtick of 10 basis points compared to a week ago. You'll typically get a lower interest rate (compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage) with a 5/1 ARM in the first five years of the mortgage. But shifts in the market may cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. Because of this, an adjustable-rate mortgage might be a good option if you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes. If not, shifts in the market could significantly increase your interest rate.We use rates collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track rates changes over time. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the US:

Updated on April 15, 2021.

How to shop for the best mortgage rate

What’s the best loan term?

To find a personalized mortgage rate, meet with your local mortgage broker or use an online mortgage service. Make sure to think aboutyour current financial situation and your goals when trying to find a mortgage. A range of factors -- including your down payment, credit score, loan-to-value ratio and debt-to-income ratio -- will all affect the interest rate on your mortgage. Having a good credit score, a higher down payment, a low DTI, a low LTV, or any combination of those factors can help you get a lower interest rate. Besides the mortgage interest rate, other factors including closing costs, fees, discount points and taxes might also affect the cost of your home. You should shop around with multiple lenders -- such as credit unions and online lenders in addition to local and national banks -- in order to get a mortgage loan that's the best fit for you.When picking a mortgage, you should consider the loan term, or payment schedule. The mortgage terms most commonly offered are 15 years and 30 years, although you can also find 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages. Mortgages are further divided into fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. For fixed-rate mortgages, interest rates are the same for the life of the loan. Unlike a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rates for an adjustable-rate mortgage are only the same for a certain amount of time (usually five, seven or 10 years). After that, the rate fluctuates annually based on the market interest rate. When deciding between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage, you should take into consideration the length of time you plan to live in your house. For people who plan on living long-term in a new house, fixed-rate mortgages may be the better option. Fixed-rate mortgages offer more stability over time in comparison to adjustable-rate mortgages, but adjustable-rate mortgages might offer lower interest rates upfront. If you aren't planning to keep your new home for more than three to 10 years, though, an adjustable-rate mortgage could give you a better deal. The “best” loan term all all depends on your own situation and goals, so make sure to consider what’s important to you when choosing a mortgage.