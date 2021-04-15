Mortgage interest rates for April 15, 2021: Rates ease

A couple of principal mortgage rates moved down today. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both dwindled. We also saw a cut in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Although mortgage rates fluctuate , they are at a historic low. For those looking to secure a fixed rate, now is a great time to buy a house. But as always, make sure to first think about your personal goals and circumstances before buying a home, and shop around for a lender who can best meet your needs.
Find current mortgage rates for today
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate is 3.12%, which is a decrease of 9 basis points compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most common loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a smaller monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but typically a higher interest rate. You won’t be able to pay off your house as quickly and you’ll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.42%, which is a decrease of 6 basis points from the same time last week. You’ll definitely have a bigger monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, if you're able to afford the monthly payments. These include typically being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 3.12%, a downtick of 10 basis points compared to a week ago. You'll typically get a lower interest rate (compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage) with a 5/1 ARM in the first five years of the mortgage. But shifts in the market may cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. Because of this, an adjustable-rate mortgage might be a good option if you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes. If not, shifts in the market could significantly increase your interest rate.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use rates collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track rates changes over time. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the US:
|Loan type
|Interest rate
|A week ago
|Change
|30-year fixed rate
|3.12%
|3.21%
|-0.09
|15-year fixed rate
|2.42%
|2.48%
|-0.06
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|3.09%
|3.07%
|+0.02
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.17%
|3.30%
|-0.13
Updated on April 15, 2021.