Mortgage Interest Rates for April 14, 2022: Rates Move Higher

Martina Albertazzi/Getty

A handful of principal mortgage rates increased today. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both moved higher. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also rose.

Mortgage rates have been slowly rising since the start of this year, and are expected to increase throughout 2022. While rates are above their historic records set earlier in the pandemic, they're still relatively low. Interest rates are dynamic – they rise and fall on a daily basis due to numerous economic factors. In general, now is a good time for prospective homebuyers to lock in a lower rate rather than later this year. Speaking with multiple lenders will help you find the best rate available for your financial situation.

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate is 5.06%, which is a growth of 18 basis points compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most common loan term. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a lower monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but often a higher interest rate. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 4.30%, which is an increase of 24 basis points compared to a week ago. You'll definitely have a bigger monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. However, as long as you can afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. These include typically being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

A 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 5.01%, an addition of 18 basis points from the same time last week. With an adjustable-rate mortgage mortgage, you'll usually get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. However, changes in the market could cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. Because of this, an adjustable-rate mortgage could be a good option if you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes. Otherwise, shifts in the market means your interest rate could be much higher once the rate adjusts.

Mortgage rate trends

Though 2022 kicked off with low mortgage rates, there has been an uptick recently, and rates are expected to continue climbing throughout 2022. Home loan rates are influenced by various economic factors. A major one is government policy set by the Federal Reserve, which raised rates in March for the first time since 2018 in response to record-high inflation. The Fed anticipates raising interest rates six more times this year. However, with the ongoing war in Ukraine, we've seen some fluctuations in mortgage rates, as global instability generally causes interest rates to drop. While you can expect rates to go up and down for these reasons, in general, if you're looking to buy a house in 2022, you should be prepared for interest rates to keep rising.

We use information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track rate changes over time. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders nationwide:

Current average mortgage interest rates

Loan type Interest rate A week ago Change 30-year fixed rate 5.06% 4.88% +0.18 15-year fixed rate 4.30% 4.06% +0.24 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 3.54% 3.38% +0.16 30-year mortgage refinance rate 5.06% 4.83% +0.23

Updated on Apr. 14, 2022.

How to find the best mortgage rates

To find a personalized mortgage rate, speak to your local mortgage broker or use an online mortgage service. In order to find the best home mortgage, you'll need to consider your goals and current finances. A range of factors -- including your down payment, credit score, loan-to-value ratio and debt-to-income ratio -- will all affect the interest rate on your mortgage. Having a good credit score, a larger down payment, a low DTI, a low LTV, or any combination of those factors can help you get a lower interest rate. Apart from the mortgage interest rate, other costs including closing costs, fees, discount points and taxes might also factor into the cost of your home. Be sure to comparison shop with multiple lenders -- including credit unions and online lenders in addition to local and national banks -- in order to get a mortgage loan that's right for you.

How does the loan term impact my mortgage?

When picking a mortgage, you should consider the loan term, or payment schedule. The mortgage terms most commonly offered are 15 years and 30 years, although you can also find 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages. Mortgages are further divided into fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. The interest rates in a fixed-rate mortgage are stable for the duration of the loan. Unlike a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rates for an adjustable-rate mortgage are only fixed for a certain amount of time (commonly five, seven or 10 years). After that, the rate fluctuates annually based on the market interest rate.

One important factor to consider when choosing between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage is how long you plan on living in your home. Fixed-rate mortgages might be a better fit if you plan on living in a home for a while. Fixed-rate mortgages offer greater stability over time compared to adjustable-rate mortgages, but adjustable-rate mortgages may offer lower interest rates upfront. If you don't have plans to keep your new home for more than three to 10 years, however, an adjustable-rate mortgage could give you a better deal. The best loan term is entirely dependent on your personal situation and goals, so be sure to consider what's important to you when choosing a mortgage.