Mortgage interest rates as of Sep. 8, 2021: Major rates varied

Mortgage rates had no specific trajectory today. While 15-year fixed-rate mortgages saw average rates tick downward, the average interest rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage held firm. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage rose. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are at historic lows. For those looking to secure a fixed rate, now is a good time to buy a house. Before you buy a home, remember to consider your personal needs and financial situation, and shop around for different lenders to find the best one for you.
Take a look at mortgage rates for different types of loan
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate is 3.03%, which is unchanged as seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most frequently used loan term. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a lower monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but often a higher interest rate. You won’t be able to pay off your house as quickly and you’ll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.33%, which is a decrease of 1 basis point from seven days ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a higher monthly payment. However, as long as you can afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. You’ll typically get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.05%, a climb of 1 basis point from seven days ago. For the first five years, you’ll typically get a lower interest rate with a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage. But since the rate changes with the market rate, you may end up paying more after that time, as described in the terms of your loan. For borrowers who plan to sell or refinance their house before the rate changes, an ARM may be a good option. Otherwise, changes in the market means your interest rate might be a good deal higher once the rate adjusts.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track changes in these daily rates. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the country:
Current average mortgage interest rates
|Loan type
|Interest rate
|A week ago
|Change
|30-year fixed rate
|3.03%
|3.03%
|N/C
|15-year fixed rate
|2.33%
|2.34%
|-0.01
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|2.80%
|2.81%
|-0.01
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.00%
|3.00%
|N/C
Updated on Sep. 8, 2021.