Mortgage interest rates as of Sep. 16, 2021: Rates tick down

Some important mortgage rates sank today. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both dropped off. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also receded. Although mortgage rates fluctuate, they are quite low right now. If you plan to finance a house, now might be an optimal time to lock in a fixed rate. But as always, make sure to first take into account your personal goals and circumstances before purchasing a house, and shop around for a lender who can best meet your needs.
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate is 3.02%, which is a decrease of 2 basis points compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most common loan term. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a smaller monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but often a higher interest rate. You won’t be able to pay off your house as quickly and you’ll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.31%, which is a decrease of 1 basis point from seven days ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a bigger monthly payment. However, if you're able to afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. You’ll usually get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 3.03%, a decrease of 2 basis points compared to last week. You'll typically get a lower interest rate (compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage) with a 5/1 ARM in the first five years of the mortgage. However, you may end up paying more after that time, depending on the terms of your loan and how the rate adjusts with the market rate. Because of this, an ARM might be a good option if you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes. Otherwise, changes in the market means your interest rate could be much higher once the rate adjusts.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use rates collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track daily mortgage rate trends. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders nationwide:
Current average mortgage interest rates
|Loan type
|Interest rate
|A week ago
|Change
|30-year fixed rate
|3.02%
|3.04%
|-0.02
|15-year fixed rate
|2.31%
|2.32%
|-0.01
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|2.79%
|2.80%
|-0.01
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|2.99%
|3.01%
|-0.02
Updated on Sep. 16, 2021.