Mortgage interest rates as of May 19, 2021: Rates move upward

Some important mortgage rates increased today. Fifteen-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both increased. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also were raised. Although mortgage rates are always moving, they're lower than they've been in years. If you're looking to lock in a fixed rate, now is an excellent time to finance a house. But as always, make sure to first think about your personal goals and circumstances before purchasing a house, and compare offers to find a lender who can best meet your needs.

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate is 3.09%, which is an increase of 4 basis points compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most common loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed mortgage will often have a higher interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. You won't be able to pay off your house as quickly and you'll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.37%, which is an increase of 2 basis points from seven days ago. You'll definitely have a higher monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, as long as you can afford the monthly payments. These include typically being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

A 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.11%, an uptick of 4 basis points compared to a week ago. You'll usually get a lower interest rate (compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage) with a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage in the first five years of the mortgage. But since the rate changes with the market rate, you could end up paying more after that time, as described in the terms of your loan. Because of this, an adjustable-rate mortgage may be a good option if you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes. If not, changes in the market could significantly increase your interest rate.

Mortgage rate trends

We use information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track changes in these daily rates. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the country:

Loan type Interest rate A week ago Change 30-year fixed rate 3.09% 3.05% +0.04 15-year fixed rate 2.37% 2.35% +0.02 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 3.15% 3.15% N/C 30-year mortgage refinance rate 3.15% 3.09% +0.06

Current average mortgage interest rates

Updated on May 19, 2021.

How to find the best mortgage rates

You can get a personalized mortgage rate by connecting with your local mortgage broker or using an online calculator. When researching home mortgage rates, think about your goals and current financial situation. Specific mortgage interest rates will vary based on factors including credit score, down payment, debt-to-income ratio and loan-to-value ratio. Having a higher credit score, a larger down payment, a low DTI, a low LTV, or any combination of those factors can help you get a lower interest rate. The interest rate isn't the only factor that affects the cost of your home -- be sure to also consider additional factors such as fees, closing costs, taxes and discount points. Make sure to comparison shop with multiple lenders -- such as credit unions and online lenders in addition to local and national banks -- in order to get a mortgage loan that's right for you.

What is a good loan term?

One important thing to consider when choosing a mortgage is the loan term, or payment schedule. The loan terms most commonly offered are 15 years and 30 years, although you can also find 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages.

Mortgages are further divided into fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. The interest rates in a fixed-rate mortgage are stable for the duration of the loan. For adjustable-rate mortgages, interest rates are stable for a certain number of years (typically five, seven or 10 years), then the rate changes annually based on the market interest rate.

When deciding between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage, you should consider how long you plan to stay in your house. For those who plan on living long-term in a new house, fixed-rate mortgages may be the better option. While adjustable-rate mortgages can sometimes offer lower interest rates upfront, fixed-rate mortgages are more stable over time. However you may get a better deal with an adjustable-rate mortgage if you only intend to keep your home for a few years.

The best loan term all depends on your own situation and goals, so make sure to take into consideration what's important to you when choosing a mortgage.