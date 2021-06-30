Mortgage interest rates as of June 30, 2021: Rates fall

Jim Lane/Getty Images

Several major mortgage rates dropped today. The average rates for the 15-year and 30-year fixed mortgages decreased, while the average rates for the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also fell. Mortgage rates fluctuate, but right now they're lower than they've been in years. If you're in the market for a new home, now could be the right time to lock in a low fixed-rate home loan. Just be sure to review your finances and shop around to find the best mortgage for you.

Check out mortgage rates that meet your distinct needs

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the average rate you'll pay is 3.13%, which is a decrease of 5 basis points from one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most frequently used loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a smaller monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but usually a higher interest rate. You won't be able to pay off your house as quickly and you'll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average rate for a 15-year fixed mortgage is 2.43%, which is a decrease of 5 basis points compared to a week ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a bigger monthly payment. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, if you're able to afford the monthly payments. These include typically being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

A 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.13%, a fall of 6 basis points compared to a week ago. For the first five years, you'll usually get a lower interest rate with a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage. But changes in the market may cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. For borrowers who plan to sell or refinance their house before the rate changes, an adjustable-rate mortgage may be a good option. But if that's not the case, you may be on the hook for a significantly higher interest rate if the market rates shift.

Mortgage rate trends

We use rates collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track rate changes over time. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the US:

Today's mortgage interest rates

Loan term Today's Rate Last week Change 30-year mortgage rate 3.13% 3.18% -0.05 15-year fixed rate 2.43% 2.48% -0.05 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 3.33% 3.02% +0.31 30-year mortgage refinance rate 3.20% 3.25% -0.05

Rates accurate as of June 30, 2021.

How to shop for the best mortgage rate

You can get a personalized mortgage rate by reaching out to your local mortgage broker or using an online calculator. Make sure to take into account your current finances and your goals when searching for a mortgage. Things that affect what the interest rate you might get on your mortgage include: your credit score, down payment, loan-to-value ratio and your debt-to-income ratio. Having a higher credit score, a larger down payment, a low DTI, a low LTV or any combination of those factors can help you get a lower interest rate. Apart from the mortgage interest rate, additional costs including closing costs, fees, discount points and taxes might also factor into the cost of your home. Make sure you speak with multiple lenders -- like local and national banks, credit unions and online lenders -- and comparison shop to find the best mortgage for you.

What is a good loan term?

When picking a mortgage, it's important to consider the loan term, or payment schedule. The most common mortgage terms are 15 years and 30 years, although 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages also exist. Mortgages are further divided into fixed- and adjustable-rate mortgages. For fixed-rate mortgages, interest rates are fixed for the life of the loan. For adjustable-rate mortgages, interest rates are set for a certain number of years (usually five, seven or 10 years), then the rate changes annually based on the market interest rate.

When choosing between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage, you should consider how long you plan to live in your home. Fixed-rate mortgages might be a better fit if you plan on staying in a home for a while. While adjustable-rate mortgages can sometimes offer lower interest rates upfront, fixed-rate mortgages are more stable in the long term. However you could get a better deal with an adjustable-rate mortgage if you only plan to keep your house for a couple years. There is no best loan term as an overarching rule; it all depends on your goals and your current financial situation. It's important to do your research and know what's most important to you when choosing a mortgage.