Mortgage interest rates as of Dec. 31, 2021: Rates move up

A couple of important mortgage rates crept higher today. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both moved up. We also saw an increase in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are the lowest they've been in years. For those looking to get a fixed rate, now is an excellent time to buy a home. But as always, make sure to first think about your personal goals and circumstances before purchasing a house, and shop around for a lender who can best meet your needs.
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe 30-year fixed-mortgage rate average is 3.27%, which is a growth of 8 basis points compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most frequently used loan term. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a lower monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but often a higher interest rate. You won’t be able to pay off your house as quickly and you’ll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.54%, which is an increase of 4 basis points compared to a week ago. You’ll definitely have a bigger monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. However, as long as you're able to afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. These include usually being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.26%, an uptick of 8 basis points from seven days ago. You'll typically get a lower interest rate (compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage) with a 5/1 ARM in the first five years of the mortgage. But since the rate shifts with the market rate, you could end up paying more after that time, as described in the terms of your loan. For borrowers who plan to sell or refinance their house before the rate changes, an ARM could be a good option. If not, shifts in the market could significantly increase your interest rate.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use rates collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track changes in these daily rates. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the US:
Average mortgage interest rates
|Product
|Rate
|Last week
|Change
|30-year fixed
|3.27%
|3.19%
|+0.08
|15-year fixed
|2.54%
|2.50%
|+0.04
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|2.74%
|2.74%
|N/C
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.25%
|3.16%
|+0.09
Rates as of Dec. 31, 2021.