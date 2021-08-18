Mortgage interest rates as of Aug. 18, 2021: Rates recede

Some principal mortgage rates declined today. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both moved down. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also declined. Although mortgage rates are always changing, they are at a historic low. If you plan to finance a home, now might be an optimal time to secure a fixed rate. Before you buy a home, remember to take into account your personal needs and financial situation, and shop around for various lenders to find the right one for you.
Check out mortgage rates that meet your distinct needs
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average interest rate for a standard 30-year fixed mortgage is 3.02%, which is a decrease of 3 basis points compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most common loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed mortgage will typically have a greater interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. You won’t be able to pay off your house as quickly and you’ll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.31%, which is a decrease of 3 basis points from the same time last week. You’ll definitely have a higher monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. However, as long as you can afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. You’ll usually get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.03%, a downtick of 4 basis points from the same time last week. You'll typically get a lower interest rate (compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage) with a 5/1 ARM in the first five years of the mortgage. But shifts in the market might cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. For borrowers who plan to sell or refinance their house before the rate changes, an ARM could be a good option. Otherwise, shifts in the market means your interest rate may be significantly higher once the rate adjusts.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use rates collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track daily mortgage rate trends. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the country:
Average mortgage interest rates
|Product
|Rate
|Last week
|Change
|30-year fixed
|3.02%
|3.05%
|-0.03
|15-year fixed
|2.31%
|2.34%
|-0.03
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|2.80%
|2.80%
|N/C
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.00%
|3.04%
|-0.04
Rates as of Aug. 18, 2021.