Mortgage interest rates as of Aug. 13, 2021: Rates climb

A variety of important mortgage rates moved up today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both inched up. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also were raised. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are historically low. For those looking to secure a fixed rate, now is an excellent time to buy a home. But as always, make sure to first think about your personal goals and circumstances before purchasing a house, and compare offers to find a lender who can best meet your needs.
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe 30-year fixed-mortgage rate average is 3.04%, which is an increase of 8 basis points as seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most common loan term. A 30-year fixed mortgage will usually have a greater interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.32%, which is an increase of 7 basis points from the same time last week. You’ll definitely have a larger monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, if you can afford the monthly payments. You’ll typically get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 3.06%, an addition of 9 basis points from seven days ago. You'll typically get a lower interest rate (compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage) with a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage in the first five years of the mortgage. But since the rate changes with the market rate, you could end up paying more after that time, as described in the terms of your loan. Because of this, an adjustable-rate mortgage might be a good option if you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes. If not, changes in the market may significantly increase your interest rate.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use rates collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track rates changes over time. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the country:
Current average mortgage interest rates
|Loan type
|Interest rate
|A week ago
|Change
|30-year fixed rate
|3.04%
|2.96%
|+0.08
|15-year fixed rate
|2.32%
|2.25%
|+0.07
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|2.81%
|2.80%
|+0.01
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.03%
|2.94%
|+0.09
Updated on Aug. 13, 2021.