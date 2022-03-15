Here Are Today's Refinance Rates, Mar. 15, 2022: Rates Advance

Education Images/Getty

A few closely followed mortgage refinance rates increased today. The remarkable increase in interest rates for 30-year fixed-rate refinances made headlines today, while at the same time rates for 15-year fixed refinances moved up. At the same time, average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also were higher. With rates expected to rise throughout 2022, now might be a good time to act on a refinance. If you're a homeowner in the market for a refi, make sure to first think about your personal goals and circumstances, and compare offers to find a lender who can best meet your needs.

30-year fixed-rate refinance

The current average interest rate for a 30-year refinance is 4.43%, an increase of 35 basis points compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Refinancing to a 30-year fixed loan from a shorter loan term can lower your monthly payments. Because of this, a 30-year refinance can be a good idea if you're having trouble making your monthly payments. Be aware, though, that interest rates will typically be higher compared to a 15-year or 10-year refinance, and you'll pay off your loan at a slower rate.

15-year fixed-rate refinance

The average 15-year fixed refinance rate right now is 3.65%, an increase of 30 basis points from what we saw the previous week. Refinancing to a 15-year fixed loan from a 30-year fixed loan will likely raise your monthly payment. However, you'll also be able to pay off your loan quicker, saving you money over the life of the loan. 15-year refinance rates are typically lower than 30-year refinance rates, which will help you save even more in the long run.

10-year fixed-rate refinance

The current average interest rate for a 10-year refinance is 3.49%, an increase of 24 basis points over last week. A 10-year refinance will typically feature the highest monthly payment of all refinance terms, but the lowest interest rate. A 10-year refinance can help you pay off your house much quicker and save on interest. But you should confirm that you can afford a higher monthly payment by evaluating your budget and overall financial situation.

Where rates are headed

While throughout the pandemic we saw historically low refinance rates, there's been an uptick recently due to two critical factors: inflation and economic growth. However, rates can always fluctuate due to a variety of factors. The spread of omicron, for example, kept rates somewhat steady throughout December and the start of the new year. Overall, rates are expected to go up this year, particularly with the Federal Reserve's decision to increase interest rates.

We track refinance rate trends using information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by CNET's parent company. Here's a table with the average refinance rates reported by lenders across the country:

Average refinance interest rates

Product Rate A week ago Change 30-year fixed refi 4.43% 4.08% +0.35 15-year fixed refi 3.65% 3.35% +0.30 10-year fixed refi 3.49% 3.25% +0.24

Rates as of Mar. 15, 2022.

How to shop for refinance rates

When searching for refinance rates online, it's important to remember that your specific financial situation will influence the rate you're offered. Your interest rate will be influenced by market conditions as well as your credit history and application.



Having a high credit score, low credit utilization ratio, and a history of consistent and on-time payments will generally help you get the best interest rates. To get your personalized refinance rates, you'll need to speak with a mortgage professional, as the rates you qualify for may differ from the rates advertised online. Also remember to account for potential fees and closing costs.



You should also know that many lenders have had stricter requirements when it comes to approving loans in the past few months. This means that if you don't have great credit ratings, you might not be able to take advantage of lowered interest rates -- or qualify for a refinance in the first place.



One way to get the best refinance rates is to strengthen your borrower application. If you haven't already, try to improve your credit by monitoring your credit reports, using credit responsibly, and managing your finances carefully. Also be sure to compare offers from multiple lenders in order to get the best rate.

When to consider a mortgage refinance

Generally, it's a good idea to refinance if you can get a lower interest rate than that your current interest rate, or if you need to change your loan term. While interest rates have been low in the past few months, you should look at more than just the market interest rates when deciding if a refinance is right for you.



A refinance may not always make financial sense. Consider your personal goals and financial circumstances. How long do you plan on staying in your home? Are you refinancing to decrease your monthly payment, pay off your house sooner -- or for a combination of reasons? And don't forget about fees and closing costs, which can add up.



Some lenders have tightened their requirements in recent months, so you may not be able to get a refinance at the posted interest rates — or even a refinance at all — if you don't meet their standards. If you can get a lower interest rate or pay off your loan sooner, refinancing can be a great move. But carefully weigh the pros and cons first to make sure it's a good fit for your situation.