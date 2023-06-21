Here Are Today's Refinance Rates, June 21, 2023: Rates Dip a Little

Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates sink a little over the past seven days. The average rate on 10-year fixed refinance also trailed off.

On the heels of cooling inflation, the Federal Reserve opted to pause its current rate-hiking cycle. During its June meeting, the central bank decided to hold its benchmark interest rate at a range of 5.00% to 5.25%. After hiking rates aggressively since March 2022, the Fed has signaled that it will use this pause as an opportunity to study incoming economic data. Refinance rates, like mortgage rates, fluctuate on a daily basis and could see further movement in response, or they could stay generally the same.

"Mortgage rates will likely continue to move up and down on a week-to-week basis, even as the Fed pauses its rate hikes. The reason for this is because the Fed doesn't directly set mortgage rates," says Jacob Channel, senior economist at loan marketplace LendingTree. "That said, a pause in the Fed's hikes could help keep refinance rates more stable than they've been this year."

With inflation falling steadily from its peak last summer, the Fed is taking a break from rate hikes. Depending on incoming inflation data, the Fed may hold rates where they are – but not cut them – until inflation reaches its 2% goal.

"Ultimately, more certainty about the Fed's actions will help to smooth out some of the volatility we have seen with mortgage rates," says Odeta Kushi, deputy chief economist at First American Financial Corporation.

As the Fed aggressively ratcheted up its federal funds rate in 2022, refinance rates spiked, but we're seeing signs that rates may be slowly starting to level out as inflation eases.

For the first three meetings of 2023, the Fed has adopted smaller rate increases -- 25 basis points as compared with the 75- and 50-basis-point increases common last year -- as it waits to see the cumulative effects of policy changes on inflation.

Looking at average mortgage rate data for the past year, mortgage rates hit a peak in late 2022 and have been trending down since then. We're still a long way from the record-low refinance rates of 2020 and 2021, but borrowers may see rates fall in 2023.

"With the backdrop of easing inflation pressures, we should see more consistent declines in mortgage rates as the year progresses, particularly if the economy and labor market slow noticeably," says Greg McBride, CFA and chief financial analyst at Bankrate. He expects 30-year fixed mortgage rates to end the year near 5.25%.

Regardless of where rates are headed, homeowners shouldn't focus on timing the market, and should instead decide if refinancing makes sense for their financial situation. As long as you can get a lower interest rate than your current rate, refinancing will likely save you money. Do the math to see if it makes sense for your current finances and goals. If you do decide to refinance, make sure you compare rates, fees, and the annual percentage rate -- which shows the total cost of borrowing -- from different lenders to find the best deal.

30-year fixed-rate refinance

The current average interest rate for a 30-year refinance is 7.15%, a decrease of 1 basis point compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) A 30-year fixed refinance will typically have lower monthly payments than a 15-year or 10-year refinance. Because of this, a 30-year refinance can be a good idea if you're having trouble making your monthly payments. However, interest rates for a 30-year refinance will typically be higher than rates for a 10- or 15-year refinance. It'll also take you longer to pay off your loan.

15-year fixed-rate refinance

The average rate for a 15-year fixed refinance loan is currently 6.57%, a decrease of 5 basis points over last week. A 15-year fixed refinance will most likely raise your monthly payment compared to a 30-year loan. On the other hand, you'll save money on interest, since you'll pay off the loan sooner. 15-year refinance rates are typically lower than 30-year refinance rates, which will help you save even more in the long run.

10-year fixed-rate refinance

The average rate for a 10-year fixed refinance loan is currently 6.59%, a decrease of 3 basis points compared to seven days ago. A 10-year refinance will typically feature the highest monthly payment of all refinance terms, but the lowest interest rate. A 10-year refinance can be a good deal, since paying off your house sooner will help you save on interest in the long run. However, you should analyze your budget and current financial situation to make sure you'll be able to afford the higher monthly payment.

Where rates are headed

At the start of the pandemic, refinance interest rates hit a historic low. But in early 2022, the Fed started hiking interest rates in an effort to curb runaway inflation. While the Fed doesn't directly set mortgage rates, the Fed rate hikes led to an increased cost of borrowing among most consumer loan products, including mortgages and refinances. Mortgage rates hit a 20-year high in late 2022.

Recent data shows that overall inflation has been falling slowly but steadily since it peaked in June 2022, but it still remains well above the Fed's 2% inflation goal. After raising rates by 25 basis points in March, the Fed has indicated (PDF) it plans to slow -- but not stop -- the pace of its rate hikes throughout 2023. Both of these factors are likely to contribute to a gradual pull-back of mortgage and refinance rates this year, although consumers shouldn't expect a sharp drop or a return to pandemic-era lows.

We track refinance rate trends using data collected by Bankrate. Here's a table with the average refinance rates reported by lenders nationwide:

Average refinance interest rates

Product Rate A week ago Change 30-year fixed refi 7.15% 7.16% -0.01 15-year fixed refi 6.57% 6.62% -0.05 10-year fixed refi 6.59% 6.62% -0.03

Rates as of June 21, 2023.

How to shop for refinance rates

It's important to understand that the rates advertised online often require specific conditions for eligibility. Your interest rate will be influenced by market conditions as well as your specific credit history, financial profile and application.

Having a high credit score, a low credit utilization ratio and a history of consistent and on-time payments will generally help you get the best interest rates. You can get a good feel for average interest rates online, but make sure to speak with a mortgage professional in order to see the specific rates you qualify for. To get the best refinance rates, you'll first want to make your application as strong as possible. The best way to improve your credit ratings is to get your finances in order, use credit responsibly and monitor your credit regularly. Don't forget to speak with multiple lenders and shop around.

Refinancing can be a great move if you get a good rate or can pay off your loan sooner -- but consider carefully whether it's the right choice for you at the moment.

When to consider a mortgage refinance

Most people refinance because the market interest rates are lower than their current rates or because they want to change their loan term. When deciding whether to refinance, be sure to take into account other factors besides market interest rates, including how long you plan to stay in your current home, the length of your loan term and the amount of your monthly payment. And don't forget about fees and closing costs, which can add up.

As interest rates increased throughout 2022, the pool of refinancing applicants contracted. If you bought your house when interest rates were lower than they are today, there may not be a financial benefit in refinancing your mortgage.