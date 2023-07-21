Here Are Today's Refinance Rates, July 21, 2023: Rates Rise

Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their mean rates increase this week. The average rate on 10-year fixed refinance also moved up.

At the start of the pandemic, refinance rates hit a historic low. But in early 2022, the Federal Reserve began hiking interest rates in an effort to curb high inflation. While the Fed doesn't directly set mortgage rates, its series of rate hikes has led to an increased cost of borrowing among most consumer loan products, including mortgages and refinances.

After more than a year of aggressive rate increases, though, the central bank opted to skip a rate hike on June 14. The Fed has signaled that it will use this pause as an opportunity to study incoming economic data, but is not ruling out additional rate increases in the future. The Fed's next meeting to decide is scheduled for July 26.

If inflation continues to decline and the Fed is able to hold rates steady -- and eventually cut them in 2024 -- mortgage rates should see some relief.

"Rates are getting to a point of being steady," said Kevin Williams, founder of Full Life Financial Planning. "So it's more of a question of how long it will take for rates to start ticking back down and when inflation will return to a place where your dollar starts buying a bit more each month," he added.

But a return of rates in the 2% to 3% range is unlikely. Unless you purchased a house within the past year, it's unlikely you can save money by refinancing to a mortgage with a lower rate.

Regardless of where rates are headed, homeowners shouldn't focus on timing the market, and should instead decide if refinancing makes sense for their financial situation. As long as you can get a lower interest rate than your current one, refinancing will likely save you money. Do the math to see if it makes sense for your current finances and goals. If you decide to refinance, make sure you compare rates, fees and the annual percentage rate, or APR, -- which shows the total cost of borrowing -- from different lenders to find the best deal.

30-year fixed-rate refinance

The average 30-year fixed refinance rate right now is 7.38%, an increase of 10 basis points over this time last week. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Refinancing to a 30-year fixed loan from a shorter loan term can lower your monthly payments. If you're having difficulties making your monthly payments currently, a 30-year refinance could be a good option for you. Be aware, though, that interest rates will typically be higher compared to a 10- or 15-year refinance, and you'll pay off your loan at a slower rate.

15-year fixed-rate refinance

The average rate for a 15-year fixed refinance loan is currently 6.64%, an increase of 13 basis points compared to one week ago. With a 15-year fixed refinance, you'll have a larger monthly payment than a 30-year loan. On the other hand, you'll save money on interest, since you'll pay off the loan sooner. Interest rates for a 15-year refinance also tend to be lower than that of a 30-year refinance, so you'll save even more in the long run.

10-year fixed-rate refinance

The average rate for a 10-year fixed refinance loan is currently 6.77%, an increase of 11 basis points compared to one week ago. You'll pay more every month with a 10-year fixed refinance compared to a 15- or 30-year refinance -- but you'll also have a lower interest rate. A 10-year refinance can be a good deal, since paying off your house sooner will help you save on interest in the long run. But you should confirm that you can afford a higher monthly payment by evaluating your budget and overall financial situation.

Where rates are headed

Mortgage rates hit a 20-year high in late 2022, but now the macroeconomic environment is changing again. Rates dropped significantly in January before climbing back up in February. Since the start of the summer, mortgage rates have been fluctuating between 6.5% and 7%.

Even though the Fed hit pause on rate hikes, mortgage interest rates will continue to fluctuate on a daily basis. That's because mortgage rates aren't directly tied to the federal funds rate. Mortgage rates respond to a variety of economic factors, including inflation, employment and the outlook for the economy more broadly.

The most recent Consumer Price Index shows annual inflation was at 3.0% for the 12-month period ended in June, down sharply from May's 4.0% figure.

"With the backdrop of easing inflation pressures, we should see more consistent declines in mortgage rates as the year progresses, particularly if the economy and labor market slow noticeably," said Greg McBride, CFA and chief financial analyst at Bankrate, CNET's sister site.

The central bank is unlikely to cut rates any time soon, but positive signaling from the central bank and cooling inflation may ease some of the upward pressure on mortgage rates.

We track refinance rate trends using data collected by Bankrate. Here's a table with the average refinance rates reported by lenders nationwide:

Average refinance interest rates

Product Rate A week ago Change 30-year fixed refi 7.38% 7.28% +0.10 15-year fixed refi 6.64% 6.51% +0.13 10-year fixed refi 6.77% 6.66% +0.11

Rates as of July 21, 2023.

How to find the best refinance rate

It's important to understand that the rates advertised online often require specific conditions for eligibility. Your interest rate will be influenced by market conditions as well as your specific credit history, financial profile and application.

Having a high credit score, a low credit utilization ratio and a history of consistent and on-time payments will generally help you get the best interest rates. You can get a good feel for average interest rates online, but make sure to speak with a mortgage professional in order to see the specific rates you qualify for. To get the best refinance rates, you'll first want to make your application as strong as possible. The best way to improve your credit ratings is to get your finances in order, use credit responsibly and monitor your credit regularly. Don't forget to speak with multiple lenders and shop around.

Refinancing can be a great move if you get a good rate or can pay off your loan sooner -- but consider carefully whether it's the right choice for you at the moment.

Is now a good time to refinance?

Generally, it's a good idea to refinance if you can get a lower interest rate than your current interest rate, or if you need to change your loan term. When deciding whether to refinance, be sure to take into account other factors besides market interest rates, including how long you plan to stay in your current home, the length of your loan term and the amount of your monthly payment. And don't forget about fees and closing costs, which can add up.

As interest rates increased throughout 2022, the pool of refinancing applicants contracted. If you bought your house when interest rates were lower than they are today, there may not be a financial benefit in refinancing your mortgage.