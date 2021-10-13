Here are today's mortgage rates on Oct. 13, 2021: Rates move up

A variety of important mortgage rates increased today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both saw increases. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also were boosted. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are the lowest they've been in years. For those looking to secure a fixed rate, now is an optimal time to buy a house. But as always, make sure to first think about your personal goals and circumstances before buying a home, and shop around to find a lender who can best meet your needs.
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average interest rate for a standard 30-year fixed mortgage is 3.19%, which is a growth of 8 basis points as seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most common loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed mortgage will often have a greater interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. You won’t be able to pay off your house as quickly and you’ll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.43%, which is an increase of 5 basis points compared to a week ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a bigger monthly payment. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, if you're able to afford the monthly payments. These include usually being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.21%, an increase of 10 basis points from the same time last week. With an adjustable-rate mortgage mortgage, you'll typically get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. But changes in the market may cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. If you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes, an adjustable-rate mortgage might make sense for you. But if that's not the case, you could be on the hook for a significantly higher interest rate if the market rates shift.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track daily mortgage rate trends. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the US:
Average mortgage interest rates
|Product
|Rate
|Last week
|Change
|30-year fixed
|3.19%
|3.11%
|+0.08
|15-year fixed
|2.43%
|2.38%
|+0.05
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|2.79%
|2.79%
|N/C
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.17%
|3.08%
|+0.09
Rates as of Oct. 13, 2021.