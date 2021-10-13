Here are today's mortgage rates on Oct. 13, 2021: Rates move up

Jb Reed/Getty

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

Mortgage rate trends

Average mortgage interest rates

Product Rate Last week Change 30-year fixed 3.19% 3.11% +0.08 15-year fixed 2.43% 2.38% +0.05 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 2.79% 2.79% N/C 30-year mortgage refinance rate 3.17% 3.08% +0.09

A variety of important mortgage rates increased today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both saw increases. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also were boosted. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are the lowest they've been in years. For those looking to secure a fixed rate, now is an optimal time to buy a house. But as always, make sure to first think about your personal goals and circumstances before buying a home, and shop around to find a lender who can best meet your needs.The average interest rate for a standard 30-year fixed mortgage is 3.19%, which is a growth of 8 basis points as seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most common loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed mortgage will often have a greater interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. You won’t be able to pay off your house as quickly and you’ll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.43%, which is an increase of 5 basis points compared to a week ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a bigger monthly payment. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, if you're able to afford the monthly payments. These include usually being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.A 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.21%, an increase of 10 basis points from the same time last week. With an adjustable-rate mortgage mortgage, you'll typically get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. But changes in the market may cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. If you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes, an adjustable-rate mortgage might make sense for you. But if that's not the case, you could be on the hook for a significantly higher interest rate if the market rates shift.We use information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track daily mortgage rate trends. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the US:

Rates as of Oct. 13, 2021.

How to find personalized mortgage rates

What is a good loan term?

You can get a personalized mortgage rate by connecting with your local mortgage broker or using an online calculator. When looking into home mortgage rates, take into account your goals and current finances. Things that affect what mortgage rate you might get include: your credit score, down payment, loan-to-value ratio and your debt-to-income ratio. Generally, you want a good credit score, a larger down payment, a lower DTI and a lower LTV to get a lower interest rate. Apart from the mortgage rate, other costs including closing costs, fees, discount points and taxes might also factor into the cost of your house. Be sure to shop around with multiple lenders -- such as credit unions and online lenders in addition to local and national banks -- in order to get a loan that's the right fit for you.One important consideration when choosing a mortgage is the loan term, or payment schedule. The mortgage terms most commonly offered are 15 years and 30 years, although you can also find 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages. Another important distinction is between fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. For fixed-rate mortgages, interest rates are set for the life of the loan. Unlike a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rates for an adjustable-rate mortgage are only stable for a certain amount of time (usually five, seven or 10 years). After that, the rate fluctuates annually based on the market interest rate.

When deciding between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage, you should take into consideration how long you plan to stay in your home. For those who plan on staying long-term in a new house, fixed-rate mortgages may be the better option. While adjustable-rate mortgages might have lower interest rates upfront, fixed-rate mortgages are more stable in the long term. If you don't plan to keep your new house for more than three to 10 years, however, an adjustable-rate mortgage could give you a better deal. The best loan term all is entirely dependent on your specific situation and goals, so make sure to take into consideration what’s important to you when choosing a mortgage.