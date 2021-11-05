Here are today's mortgage rates on Nov. 5, 2021: Rates slip

A variety of major mortgage rates dropped off today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages tumbled down. We also saw a shrinking in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Although mortgage rates are dynamic, they are at a historic low. If you plan to finance a house, now might be an ideal time to lock in a fixed rate. But as always, make sure to first consider your personal goals and circumstances before buying a house, and shop around to find a lender who can best meet your needs.
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesFor a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the average rate you'll pay is 3.14%, which is a decrease of 5 basis points as seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most frequently used loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a smaller monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but often a higher interest rate. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.44%, which is a decrease of 2 basis points compared to a week ago. You’ll definitely have a larger monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. However, as long as you can afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. These include usually being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 3.13%, a downtick of 5 basis points compared to last week. With an adjustable-rate mortgage mortgage, you'll usually get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. However, you could end up paying more after that time, depending on the terms of your loan and how the rate changes with the market rate. Because of this, an ARM may be a good option if you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes. If not, shifts in the market may significantly increase your interest rate.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track daily mortgage rate trends. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the US:
Average mortgage interest rates
|Product
|Rate
|Last week
|Change
|30-year fixed
|3.14%
|3.19%
|-0.05
|15-year fixed
|2.44%
|2.46%
|-0.02
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|2.76%
|2.80%
|-0.04
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.13%
|3.16%
|-0.03
Rates as of Nov. 5, 2021.