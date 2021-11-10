Here are today's mortgage rates on Nov. 10, 2021: Rates ease

A few notable mortgage rates decreased today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages diminished. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also saw rates trending downward. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are at historic lows. If you plan to buy a home, now might be a good time to secure a fixed rate. But as always, make sure to first take into account your personal goals and circumstances before purchasing a home, and shop around for a lender who can best meet your needs.
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average interest rate for a standard 30-year fixed mortgage is 3.14%, which is a decrease of 5 basis points compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most common loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed mortgage will usually have a greater interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.44%, which is a decrease of 2 basis points from the same time last week. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a higher monthly payment. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, as long as you're able to afford the monthly payments. These include usually being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 3.13%, a fall of 5 basis points from the same time last week. For the first five years, you’ll usually get a lower interest rate with a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage. But changes in the market could cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. If you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes, an adjustable-rate mortgage may make sense for you. If not, shifts in the market may significantly increase your interest rate.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track rates changes over time. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the US:
Current average mortgage interest rates
|Loan type
|Interest rate
|A week ago
|Change
|30-year fixed rate
|3.14%
|3.19%
|-0.05
|15-year fixed rate
|2.44%
|2.46%
|-0.02
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|2.76%
|2.80%
|-0.04
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.13%
|3.16%
|-0.03
Updated on Nov. 10, 2021.