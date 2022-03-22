Here Are Today's Mortgage Rates on March 22, 2022: Rates Increase

H. Armstrong Roberts/Getty

A variety of major mortgage rates increased today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both crept higher. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also trended upward.

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average interest rate for a standard 30-year fixed mortgage is 4.53%, which is a growth of 10 basis points from one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most frequently used loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed mortgage will usually have a higher interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. You won't be able to pay off your house as quickly and you'll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 3.83%, which is an increase of 26 basis points from the same time last week. You'll definitely have a higher monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. However, as long as you're able to afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. These include typically being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

A 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 4.54%, a rise of 8 basis points compared to a week ago. For the first five years, you'll typically get a lower interest rate with a 5/1 ARM compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage. However, you could end up paying more after that time, depending on the terms of your loan and how the rate shifts with the market rate. For borrowers who plan to sell or refinance their house before the rate changes, an adjustable-rate mortgage might be a good option. Otherwise, changes in the market means your interest rate may be a good deal higher once the rate adjusts.

Mortgage rate trends

Although 2022 kicked off with low mortgage rates, there has been an uptick recently, and rates are expected to continue increasing throughout 2022. Home loan rates are influenced by multiple economic factors. A major one is government policy set by the Federal Reserve, which raised rates in March for the first time since 2018 in response to record-high inflation. The Fed anticipates raising interest rates six more times this year. However, with the ongoing war in Ukraine, we've seen some fluctuations in mortgage rates, as global instability generally causes interest rates to drop. While you can expect rates to go up and down for these reasons, in general, if you're looking to buy a house in 2022, you should be prepared for interest rates to keep ticking up. We use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track changes in these daily rates. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the country:

Current average mortgage interest rates

Loan type Interest rate A week ago Change 30-year fixed rate 4.53% 4.43% +0.10 15-year fixed rate 3.83% 3.57% +0.26 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 3.15% 2.94% +0.21 30-year mortgage refinance rate 4.50% 4.43% +0.07

Updated on March 22, 2022.

How to find the best mortgage rates

To find a personalized mortgage rate, talk to your local mortgage broker or use an online mortgage service. In order to find the best home mortgage, you'll need to take into account your goals and current finances. A range of factors -- including your down payment, credit score, loan-to-value ratio and debt-to-income ratio -- will all affect the interest rate on your mortgage. Generally, you want a higher credit score, a larger down payment, a lower DTI and a lower LTV to get a lower interest rate. Besides the mortgage rate, other costs including closing costs, fees, discount points and taxes might also impact the cost of your home. Make sure you talk to a variety of lenders -- for example, local and national banks, credit unions and online lenders -- and comparison shop to find the best mortgage for you.

What is a good loan term?

One important consideration when choosing a mortgage is the loan term, or payment schedule. The loan terms most commonly offered are 15 years and 30 years, although you can also find 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages. Mortgages are further divided into fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. The interest rates in a fixed-rate mortgage are fixed for the duration of the loan. Unlike a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rates for an adjustable-rate mortgage are only fixed for a certain amount of time (most frequently five, seven or 10 years). After that, the rate adjusts annually based on the market rate.

One important factor to consider when deciding between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage is the length of time you plan on living in your home. For people who plan on staying long-term in a new house, fixed-rate mortgages may be the better option. While adjustable-rate mortgages might have lower interest rates upfront, fixed-rate mortgages are more stable over time. However you might get a better deal with an adjustable-rate mortgage if you're only planning to keep your home for a few years. The best loan term all depends on your specific situation and goals, so make sure to take into consideration what's important to you when choosing a mortgage.