Here are today's mortgage rates on June 29, 2021: Rates tick down

Today's mortgage interest rates Loan term Today's Rate Last week Change 30-year mortgage rate 3.13% 3.18% -0.05 15-year fixed rate 2.43% 2.48% -0.05 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 3.33% 3.20% +0.13 30-year mortgage refinance rate 3.20% 3.25% -0.05

Rates accurate as of June 29, 2021.

How to shop for the best mortgage rate

What’s the best loan term?

When you are ready to apply for a loan, you can reach out to a local mortgage broker or search online. Make sure to take into accountyour current finances and your goals when searching for a mortgage. Specific mortgage interest rates will vary based on factors including credit score, down payment, debt-to-income ratio and loan-to-value ratio. Having a good credit score, a higher down payment, a low DTI, a low LTV, or any combination of those factors can help you get a lower interest rate. The interest rate isn't the only factor that affects the cost of your home — be sure to also consider additional factors such as fees, closing costs, taxes and discount points. Be sure to speak with multiple lenders -- like local and national banks, credit unions and online lenders -- and comparison shop to find the best mortgage for you.When picking a mortgage, you should consider the loan term, or payment schedule. The most common loan terms are 15 years and 30 years, although 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages also exist. Another important distinction is between fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. The interest rates in a fixed-rate mortgage are stable for the duration of the loan. Unlike a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rates for an adjustable-rate mortgage are only the same for a certain amount of time (commonly five, seven or 10 years). After that, the rate changes annually based on the market interest rate.When choosing between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage, you should think about how long you plan to live in your home. For people who plan on living long-term in a new house, fixed-rate mortgages may be the better option. Fixed-rate mortgages offer more stability over time compared to adjustable-rate mortgages, but adjustable-rate mortgages may offer lower interest rates upfront. However you might get a better deal with an adjustable-rate mortgage if you only plan to keep your house for a couple years. There is no best loan term as a general rule; it all depends on your goals and your current financial situation. Be sure to do your research and know what's most important to you when choosing a mortgage.