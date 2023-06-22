Here Are Today's Mortgage Rates on June 22, 2023: Rates Decreased

A number of closely followed mortgage rates trended lower over the last seven days. Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates trailed off. We also saw a downward slide in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages.

After hiking interest rates 10 times since March 2022, the Federal Reserve pumped the brakes during its June meeting. The central bank's benchmark federal funds rate will remain at a range of 5.00% to 5.25% for the time being, although the Fed hasn't ruled out the possibility of further increases if inflation doesn't continue to moderate.

As long as inflation continues to trend downward, experts say a pause in rate hikes from the Fed could bring some stability to today's volatile mortgage rate market.

Current Mortgage Rates for June 2023

Mortgages hit a 20-year high in late 2022, but now the macroeconomic environment is changing again. Rates dipped significantly in January before climbing back up in February. Aside from a brief surge toward the end of May, rates continue to fluctuate in the 6% to 7% range.

Even though the Fed hit pause on rate hikes, mortgage interest rates will continue to fluctuate on a daily basis. That's because mortgage rates aren't tied to the federal funds rate in the same way other products are, such as home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, or HELOCs. Mortgage rates respond to a variety of economic factors, including inflation, employment and the broader outlook for the economy.

"Mortgage rates will continue to ebb and flow week to week, but ultimately, I think rates will stick to that 6% to 7% range we're seeing now," says Jacob Channel, senior economist at loan marketplace LendingTree. "I don't anticipate them to spike or even show a sustained spike following this meeting," Channel says.

Overall, inflation remains high but has been slowly, but consistently, falling every month since it peaked in June 2022.

After raising rates dramatically in 2022, the Fed opted for smaller, 25-basis-point increases in its first three meetings of 2023. The decision to hold rates steady on June 14 suggests that inflation is cooling and ongoing rate hikes may no longer be necessary to bring inflation down to the Fed's 2% target. The central bank is unlikely to cut rates any time soon, but positive signaling from the Fed and cooling inflation may ease some of the upward pressure on mortgage rates.

"Rates are getting to a point of being steady. So it's more a question of how long it will take for rates to start ticking back down and when inflation will return to a place where your dollar starts buying a little bit more each month," said Kevin Williams, founder of Full Life Financial Planning.

However, mortgage rates remain well above where they were a year ago. Fewer buyers are willing to jump into the housing market, driving demand down and causing home prices in some regions to ease, but that's only part of the home affordability equation.

"Interest rates have been much higher in the past and people bought homes and financed homes at those rates. But it's been hard for people to react to such a rapid increase in just a short amount of time," says Daniel Oney, research director at the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University. "Everybody had a target for how much they needed to save in order to go into the housing market, but when interest rates increased, those goal posts moved too," he added.

What does this mean for homebuyers this year? Mortgage rates are likely to decrease slightly in 2023, although they're highly unlikely to return to the rock-bottom levels of 2020 and 2021. However, rate volatility may continue for some time. "Expect mortgage rates to yo-yo up and down in the first half of the year, at least until there is a consensus about when the Fed will conclude raising interest rates," says Greg McBride, CFA and chief financial analyst at Bankrate. McBride expects rates to fall more consistently as the year progresses. "Thirty-year fixed mortgage rates will end the year near 5.25%," he predicts.

Rather than worrying about market mortgage rates, homebuyers should focus on what they can control: getting the best rate they can for their situation.

"The most important thing is that they find the right home. The second most important thing is obviously to find the most efficient way to finance it," says Melissa Cohn, regional vice president of William Raveis Mortgage.

Take steps to improve your credit score and save for a down payment to increase your odds of qualifying for the lowest rate available. Also, be sure to compare the rates and fees from multiple lenders to get the best deal. Looking at the annual percentage rate, or APR, will show you the total cost of borrowing and help you compare apples to apples.

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the average rate you'll pay is 7.03%, which is a decline of 5 basis points compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most common loan term. A 30-year fixed mortgage will often have a greater interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. You won't be able to pay off your house as quickly and you'll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 6.45%, which is a decrease of 2 basis points compared to a week ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a bigger monthly payment. However, if you can afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. You'll typically get a lower interest rate, and you'll pay less interest in total because you're paying off your mortgage much quicker.

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

A 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 6.08%, a slide of 7 basis points from the same time last week. With an adjustable-rate mortgage mortgage, you'll usually get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. However, since the rate changes with the market rate, you could end up paying more after that time, as described in the terms of your loan. Because of this, an adjustable-rate mortgage could be a good option if you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes. If not, changes in the market could significantly increase your interest rate.

Mortgage rate trends

Mortgage rates were historically low throughout most of 2020 and 2021 but increased steadily throughout 2022. Now, mortgage rates are roughly twice what they were a year ago, pushed up by persistently high inflation. That high inflation prompted the Fed to raise its target federal funds rate seven times in 2022. By raising rates, the Fed makes it more expensive to borrow money and more appealing to keep money in savings, suppressing demand for goods and services.

Mortgage interest rates don't move in lockstep with the Fed's actions in the same way that, say, rates for a home equity line of credit do. But they do respond to inflation. As a result, cooling inflation data and positive signals from the Fed will influence mortgage rate movement more than the most recent 25-basis-point rate hike.

How to find personalized mortgage rates

You can get a personalized mortgage rate by connecting with your local mortgage broker or using an online calculator. When researching home mortgage rates, think about your goals and current finances.

Specific mortgage rates will vary based on factors including credit score, down payment, debt-to-income ratio and loan-to-value ratio. Having a higher credit score, a larger down payment, a low DTI, a low LTV or any combination of those factors can help you get a lower interest rate.

Beyond the mortgage rate, factors including closing costs, fees, discount points and taxes might also factor into the cost of your house. You should comparison shop with multiple lenders -- like credit unions and online lenders in addition to local and national banks -- in order to get a loan that's best for you.

How does the loan term impact my mortgage?

One important factor to consider when choosing a mortgage is the loan term, or payment schedule. The mortgage terms most commonly offered are 15 years and 30 years, although you can also find 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages. Mortgages are further divided into fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. The interest rates in a fixed-rate mortgage are the same for the duration of the loan. Unlike a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rates for an adjustable-rate mortgage are only fixed for a certain amount of time (commonly five, seven or 10 years). After that, the rate adjusts annually based on the market rate.

One thing to take into consideration when choosing between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage is the length of time you plan on living in your home. For people who plan on living long-term in a new house, fixed-rate mortgages may be the better option. Fixed-rate mortgages offer greater stability over time in comparison to adjustable-rate mortgages, but adjustable-rate mortgages may offer lower interest rates upfront. If you don't plan to keep your new house for more than three to 10 years, however, an adjustable-rate mortgage may give you a better deal. The best loan term is entirely dependent on your situation and goals, so be sure to think about what's important to you when choosing a mortgage.