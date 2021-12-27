Here are today's mortgage rates on Dec. 27, 2021: Rates slip

Jim Lane/Getty

Loan term Today's Rate Last week Change 30-year mortgage rate 3.19% 3.24% -0.05 15-year fixed rate 2.50% 2.52% -0.02 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 2.74% 2.75% -0.01 30-year mortgage refinance rate 3.16% 3.21% -0.05

A few important mortgage rates dropped off today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages dipped. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also were reduced. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are at historic lows. If you plan to buy a home, now might be a good time to lock in a fixed rate. Before you buy a home, remember to think about your personal needs and financial situation, and speak with multiple lenders to find the right one for you.For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the average rate you'll pay is 3.19%, which is a decrease of 5 basis points from one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most common loan term. A 30-year fixed mortgage will typically have a higher interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. You won’t be able to pay off your house as quickly and you’ll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.50%, which is a decrease of 2 basis points compared to a week ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a higher monthly payment. However, if you're able to afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. These include usually being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.A 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.18%, a fall of 6 basis points compared to a week ago. For the first five years, you’ll usually get a lower interest rate with a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage. But you might end up paying more after that time, depending on the terms of your loan and how the rate changes with the market rate. For borrowers who plan to sell or refinance their house before the rate changes, an ARM may be a good option. If not, shifts in the market may significantly increase your interest rate.We use information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track changes in these daily rates. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the country:

How to find personalized mortgage rates

What is a good loan term?

When you are ready to apply for a loan, you can reach out to a local mortgage broker or search online. In order to find the best home mortgage, you'll need to take into account your goals and current finances. Things that affect what the interest rate you might get on your mortgage include: your credit score, down payment, loan-to-value ratio and your debt-to-income ratio. Having a good credit score, a larger down payment, a low DTI, a low LTV, or any combination of those factors can help you get a lower interest rate. The interest rate isn't the only factor that affects the cost of your home — be sure to also consider other costs such as fees, closing costs, taxes and discount points. You should comparison shop with multiple lenders -- like credit unions and online lenders in addition to local and national banks -- in order to get a mortgage that's best for you.When picking a mortgage, it's important to consider the loan term, or payment schedule. The mortgage terms most commonly offered are 15 years and 30 years, although you can also find 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages. Another important distinction is between fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. The interest rates in a fixed-rate mortgage are stable for the duration of the loan. For adjustable-rate mortgages, interest rates are fixed for a certain number of years (most frequently five, seven or 10 years), then the rate changes annually based on the market rate.

One factor to think about when deciding between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage is the length of time you plan on living in your house. For people who plan on living long-term in a new house, fixed-rate mortgages may be the better option. Fixed-rate mortgages offer greater stability over time in comparison to adjustable-rate mortgages, but adjustable-rate mortgages might offer lower interest rates upfront. If you aren't planning to keep your new house for more than three to 10 years, however, an adjustable-rate mortgage may give you a better deal. There is no best loan term as a rule of thumb; it all depends on your goals and your current financial situation. It's important to do your research and understand what's most important to you when choosing a mortgage.