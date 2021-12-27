Here are today's mortgage rates on Dec. 27, 2021: Rates slip

A few important mortgage rates dropped off today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages dipped. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also were reduced. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are at historic lows. If you plan to buy a home, now might be a good time to lock in a fixed rate. Before you buy a home, remember to think about your personal needs and financial situation, and speak with multiple lenders to find the right one for you.
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesFor a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the average rate you'll pay is 3.19%, which is a decrease of 5 basis points from one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most common loan term. A 30-year fixed mortgage will typically have a higher interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. You won’t be able to pay off your house as quickly and you’ll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.50%, which is a decrease of 2 basis points compared to a week ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a higher monthly payment. However, if you're able to afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. These include usually being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.18%, a fall of 6 basis points compared to a week ago. For the first five years, you’ll usually get a lower interest rate with a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage. But you might end up paying more after that time, depending on the terms of your loan and how the rate changes with the market rate. For borrowers who plan to sell or refinance their house before the rate changes, an ARM may be a good option. If not, shifts in the market may significantly increase your interest rate.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track changes in these daily rates. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the country:
Today's mortgage interest rates
|Loan term
|Today's Rate
|Last week
|Change
|30-year mortgage rate
|3.19%
|3.24%
|-0.05
|15-year fixed rate
|2.50%
|2.52%
|-0.02
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|2.74%
|2.75%
|-0.01
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.16%
|3.21%
|-0.05
Rates accurate as of Dec. 27, 2021.