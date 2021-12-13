Here are today's mortgage rates on Dec. 13, 2021: Rates tick up

Getty

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

Mortgage rate trends

Today's mortgage interest rates

Loan term Today's Rate Last week Change 30-year mortgage rate 3.25% 3.18% +0.07 15-year fixed rate 2.53% 2.51% +0.02 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 2.74% 2.74% N/C 30-year mortgage refinance rate 3.24% 3.17% +0.07

A couple of closely followed mortgage rates crept upward today. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both saw growth. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also were raised. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are historically low. Because of this, right now is a great time for prospective homebuyers to get a fixed rate. But as always, make sure to first consider your personal goals and circumstances before buying a home, and talk to multiple lenders to find a lender who can best meet your needs.The average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate is 3.25%, which is an increase of 7 basis points compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most common loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed mortgage will usually have a higher interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.53%, which is an increase of 2 basis points from the same time last week. You’ll definitely have a higher monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, if you can afford the monthly payments. These include typically being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.A 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 3.25%, a rise of 8 basis points compared to last week. For the first five years, you’ll typically get a lower interest rate with a 5/1 ARM compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage. However, shifts in the market could cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. Because of this, an ARM could be a good option if you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes. Otherwise, changes in the market means your interest rate may be much higher once the rate adjusts.We use information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track changes in these daily rates. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the US:

Rates accurate as of Dec. 13, 2021.

How to shop for the best mortgage rate

What is a good loan term?

You can get a personalized mortgage rate by connecting with your local mortgage broker or using an online calculator. In order to find the best home mortgage, you'll need to take into account your goals and current finances. Specific mortgage rates will vary based on factors including credit score, down payment, debt-to-income ratio and loan-to-value ratio. Generally, you want a higher credit score, a higher down payment, a lower DTI and a lower LTV to get a lower interest rate. The interest rate isn't the only factor that affects the cost of your home — be sure to also consider other factors such as fees, closing costs, taxes and discount points. Make sure you speak with several different lenders -- such as local and national banks, credit unions and online lenders -- and comparison shop to find the best mortgage for you.One important thing to consider when choosing a mortgage is the loan term, or payment schedule. The loan terms most commonly offered are 15 years and 30 years, although you can also find 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages. Mortgages are further divided into fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. For fixed-rate mortgages, interest rates are the same for the life of the loan. For adjustable-rate mortgages, interest rates are the same for a certain number of years (typically five, seven or 10 years), then the rate changes annually based on the current interest rate in the market.

When choosing between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage, you should consider how long you plan to live in your home. If you plan on staying long-term in a new house, fixed-rate mortgages may be the better option. Fixed-rate mortgages offer greater stability over time compared to adjustable-rate mortgages, but adjustable-rate mortgages can sometimes offer lower interest rates upfront. If you don't plan to keep your new house for more than three to 10 years, though, an adjustable-rate mortgage may give you a better deal. The best loan term all all depends on your situation and goals, so make sure to think about what’s important to you when choosing a mortgage.