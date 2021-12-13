Here are today's mortgage rates on Dec. 13, 2021: Rates tick up

A couple of closely followed mortgage rates crept upward today. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both saw growth. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also were raised. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are historically low. Because of this, right now is a great time for prospective homebuyers to get a fixed rate. But as always, make sure to first consider your personal goals and circumstances before buying a home, and talk to multiple lenders to find a lender who can best meet your needs.
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate is 3.25%, which is an increase of 7 basis points compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most common loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed mortgage will usually have a higher interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.53%, which is an increase of 2 basis points from the same time last week. You’ll definitely have a higher monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, if you can afford the monthly payments. These include typically being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 3.25%, a rise of 8 basis points compared to last week. For the first five years, you’ll typically get a lower interest rate with a 5/1 ARM compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage. However, shifts in the market could cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. Because of this, an ARM could be a good option if you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes. Otherwise, changes in the market means your interest rate may be much higher once the rate adjusts.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track changes in these daily rates. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the US:
Today's mortgage interest rates
|Loan term
|Today's Rate
|Last week
|Change
|30-year mortgage rate
|3.25%
|3.18%
|+0.07
|15-year fixed rate
|2.53%
|2.51%
|+0.02
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|2.74%
|2.74%
|N/C
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.24%
|3.17%
|+0.07
Rates accurate as of Dec. 13, 2021.