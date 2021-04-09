Here are today's mortgage rates on April 9, 2021: Rates decreased

Justin Sullivan/Getty

A number of important mortgage rates trended lower today. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both decreased. We also saw a shrinking in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Although mortgage rates are dynamic, they are at a historic low. For those looking to get a fixed rate, now is an excellent time to buy a house. But as always, make sure to first think about your personal goals and circumstances before buying a house, and shop around to find a lender who can best meet your needs.

Check out mortgage rates that meet your distinct needs

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

Mortgage rate trends

Today's mortgage interest rates Loan term Today's Rate Last week Change 30-year mortgage rate 3.18% 3.26% -0.08 15-year fixed rate 2.43% 2.51% -0.08 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 3.07% 3.08% -0.01 30-year mortgage refinance rate 3.25% 3.34% -0.09

The average interest rate for a standard 30-year fixed mortgage is 3.18%, which is a decrease of 8 basis points as seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most frequently used loan term. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a smaller monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but usually a higher interest rate. You won’t be able to pay off your house as quickly and you’ll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.43%, which is a decrease of 8 basis points compared to a week ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a bigger monthly payment. However, if you're able to afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. You’ll most likely get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.A 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 3.18%, a fall of 9 basis points compared to a week ago. For the first five years, you’ll typically get a lower interest rate with a 5/1 ARM compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage. However, changes in the market could cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. For borrowers who plan to sell or refinance their house before the rate changes, an ARM might be a good option. If not, changes in the market might significantly increase your interest rate.We use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track daily mortgage rate trends. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the country:

Rates accurate as of April 9, 2021.

How to shop for the best mortgage rate

What is a good loan term?

To find a personalized mortgage rate, talk to your local mortgage broker or use an online mortgage service. In order to find the best home mortgage, you'll need to consider your goals and overall financial situation. Specific interest rates will vary based on factors including credit score, down payment, debt-to-income ratio and loan-to-value ratio. Generally, you want a good credit score, a higher down payment, a lower DTI and a lower LTV to get a lower interest rate. Besides the interest rate, other costs including closing costs, fees, discount points and taxes might also factor into the cost of your house. Be sure to shop around with multiple lenders -- like credit unions and online lenders in addition to local and national banks -- in order to get a mortgage loan that's best for you.When picking a mortgage, remember to consider the loan term, or payment schedule. The most common loan terms are 15 years and 30 years, although 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages also exist. Another important distinction is between fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. The interest rates in a fixed-rate mortgage are stable for the duration of the loan. For adjustable-rate mortgages, interest rates are set for a certain number of years (usually five, seven or 10 years), then the rate changes annually based on the current interest rate in the market. When choosing between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage, you should think about the length of time you plan to live in your house. Fixed-rate mortgages might be a better fit for people who plan on living in a home for a while. While adjustable-rate mortgages might offer lower interest rates upfront, fixed-rate mortgages are more stable over time. If you aren't planning to keep your new house for more than three to 10 years, however, an adjustable-rate mortgage could give you a better deal. The “best” loan term all is entirely dependent on an individual's situation and goals, so be sure to consider what’s important to you when choosing a mortgage.