Here are today's mortgage rates on April 9, 2021: Rates decreased

A number of important mortgage rates trended lower today. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both decreased. We also saw a shrinking in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Although mortgage rates are dynamic, they are at a historic low. For those looking to get a fixed rate, now is an excellent time to buy a house. But as always, make sure to first think about your personal goals and circumstances before buying a house, and shop around to find a lender who can best meet your needs.
Check out mortgage rates that meet your distinct needs
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average interest rate for a standard 30-year fixed mortgage is 3.18%, which is a decrease of 8 basis points as seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most frequently used loan term. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a smaller monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but usually a higher interest rate. You won’t be able to pay off your house as quickly and you’ll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.43%, which is a decrease of 8 basis points compared to a week ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a bigger monthly payment. However, if you're able to afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. You’ll most likely get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 3.18%, a fall of 9 basis points compared to a week ago. For the first five years, you’ll typically get a lower interest rate with a 5/1 ARM compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage. However, changes in the market could cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. For borrowers who plan to sell or refinance their house before the rate changes, an ARM might be a good option. If not, changes in the market might significantly increase your interest rate.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track daily mortgage rate trends. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the country:
|Loan term
|Today's Rate
|Last week
|Change
|30-year mortgage rate
|3.18%
|3.26%
|-0.08
|15-year fixed rate
|2.43%
|2.51%
|-0.08
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|3.07%
|3.08%
|-0.01
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.25%
|3.34%
|-0.09
Rates accurate as of April 9, 2021.