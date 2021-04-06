Here are today's mortgage rates on April 6, 2021: Rates increase

A variety of important mortgage rates moved higher today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both drifted higher. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also climbed. Although mortgage rates fluctuate , they are at a historic low. Because of this, right now is a good time for prospective homebuyers to get a fixed rate. Before you purchase a house, remember to take into account your personal needs and financial situation, and compare offers from multiple lenders to find the right one for you.
Find current mortgage rates for today
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesFor a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the average rate you'll pay is 3.28%, which is an increase of 3 basis points from one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most common loan term. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a smaller monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but usually a higher interest rate. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.53%, which is an increase of 3 basis points from seven days ago. You’ll definitely have a bigger monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, if you're able to afford the monthly payments. You’ll usually get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 3.30%, an uptick of 4 basis points from seven days ago. With an adjustable-rate mortgage mortgage, you'll usually get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. But since the rate adjusts with the market rate, you may end up paying more after that time, as described in the terms of your loan. For borrowers who plan to sell or refinance their house before the rate changes, an adjustable-rate mortgage might be a good option. Otherwise, changes in the market means your interest rate may be significantly higher once the rate adjusts.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use rates collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track changes in these daily rates. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the US:
|Loan type
|Interest rate
|A week ago
|Change
|30-year fixed rate
|3.28%
|3.25%
|+0.03
|15-year fixed rate
|2.53%
|2.50%
|+0.03
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|3.07%
|3.08%
|-0.01
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.36%
|3.32%
|+0.04
Updated on April 6, 2021.