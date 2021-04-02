Here are today's mortgage rates on April 2, 2021: Rates move higher

A handful of principal mortgage rates increased today. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both increased. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also climbed higher. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are at historic lows. For those looking to secure a fixed rate, now is an ideal time to buy a house. Before you purchase a house, remember to consider your personal needs and financial situation, and speak with multiple lenders to find the right one for you.
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesFor a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the average rate you'll pay is 3.26%, which is an increase of 3 basis points compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) 30-year fixed mortgages are the most frequently used loan term. A 30-year fixed mortgage will typically have a higher interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. You won’t be able to pay off your house as quickly and you’ll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.51%, which is an increase of 4 basis points compared to a week ago. You’ll definitely have a bigger monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. However, if you can afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. These include usually being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.
5/1 Adjustable-Rate MortgagesA 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.27%, an uptick of 3 basis points compared to a week ago. You'll usually get a lower interest rate (compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage) with a 5/1 ARM in the first five years of the mortgage. However, changes in the market could cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. Because of this, an ARM could be a good option if you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes. But if that's not the case, you might be on the hook for a significantly higher interest rate if the market rates change.
Mortgage Rate TrendsWe use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track changes in these daily rates. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the US:
|Loan term
|Today's Rate
|Last week
|Change
|30-year mortgage rate
|3.26%
|3.23%
|+0.03
|15-year fixed rate
|2.51%
|2.47%
|+0.04
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|3.08%
|3.14%
|-0.06
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.34%
|3.31%
|+0.03
Rates accurate as of April 2, 2021.
