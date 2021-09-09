Here are mortgage rates for Sep. 9, 2021: Rates increased

A few significant mortgage rates saw an increase today. While 15-year fixed mortgage rates didn't fluctuate, interest rates on 30-year fixed mortgages increased. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, rose. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are at historic lows. Because of this, right now is a good time for prospective homebuyers to secure a fixed rate. Before you buy a house, remember to consider your personal needs and financial situation, and speak with various lenders to find the best one for you.
Take a look at mortgage rates for different types of loan
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate is 3.04%, which is an increase of 1 basis point as seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most common loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed mortgage will often have a higher interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. You won’t be able to pay off your house as quickly and you’ll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.32%, which is the same rate from the same time last week. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a larger monthly payment. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, if you're able to afford the monthly payments. These include usually being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.05%, a rise of 1 basis point compared to a week ago. For the first five years, you’ll usually get a lower interest rate with a 5/1 ARM compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage. However, you could end up paying more after that time, depending on the terms of your loan and how the rate shifts with the market rate. Because of this, an ARM might be a good option if you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes. Otherwise, changes in the market means your interest rate might be a good deal higher once the rate adjusts.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track daily mortgage rate trends. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the country:
Current average mortgage interest rates
|Loan type
|Interest rate
|A week ago
|Change
|30-year fixed rate
|3.04%
|3.03%
|+0.01
|15-year fixed rate
|2.32%
|2.32%
|N/C
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|2.80%
|2.80%
|N/C
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.01%
|2.99%
|+0.02
Updated on Sep. 9, 2021.