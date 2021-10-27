Here are mortgage rates for Oct. 27, 2021: Rates trend higher

A variety of major mortgage rates inched up today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both made gains. We also saw an inflation in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are historically low. For those looking to lock in a fixed rate, now is an excellent time to finance a house. But as always, make sure to first take into account your personal goals and circumstances before purchasing a house, and compare offers to find a lender who can best meet your needs.
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesFor a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the average rate you'll pay is 3.20%, which is an increase of 2 basis points from one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most common loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed mortgage will often have a higher interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. You won’t be able to pay off your house as quickly and you’ll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.47%, which is an increase of 1 basis point compared to a week ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a bigger monthly payment. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, if you're able to afford the monthly payments. You’ll typically get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 3.20%, an uptick of 2 basis points from seven days ago. For the first five years, you’ll usually get a lower interest rate with a 5/1 ARM compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage. However, changes in the market could cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. If you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes, an adjustable-rate mortgage may make sense for you. Otherwise, shifts in the market means your interest rate may be much higher once the rate adjusts.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use rates collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track daily mortgage rate trends. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders nationwide:
Current average mortgage interest rates
|Loan type
|Interest rate
|A week ago
|Change
|30-year fixed rate
|3.20%
|3.18%
|+0.02
|15-year fixed rate
|2.47%
|2.46%
|+0.01
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|2.76%
|2.81%
|-0.05
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.20%
|3.16%
|+0.04
Updated on Oct. 27, 2021.