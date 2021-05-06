Here are mortgage rates for May 6, 2021: Rates fall

Some principal mortgage rates dwindled today. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both sank. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also declined. Although mortgage rates are always moving, they are lower than they've been in years. If you plan to buy a house, now might be an excellent time to secure a fixed rate. Before you purchase a home, remember to take into account your personal needs and financial situation, and compare offers from multiple lenders to find the best one for you.
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate is 3.07%, which is a decline of 4 basis points as seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most common loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed mortgage will often have a higher interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.35%, which is a decrease of 5 basis points from seven days ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a bigger monthly payment. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, as long as you can afford the monthly payments. You’ll usually get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.09%, a downtick of 3 basis points from seven days ago. For the first five years, you’ll typically get a lower interest rate with a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage. But you might end up paying more after that time, depending on the terms of your loan and how the rate shifts with the market rate. For borrowers who plan to sell or refinance their house before the rate changes, an ARM may be a good option. Otherwise, shifts in the market means your interest rate could be a good deal higher once the rate adjusts.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track rates changes over time. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the US:
|Loan term
|Today's Rate
|Last week
|Change
|30-year mortgage rate
|3.07%
|3.11%
|-0.04
|15-year fixed rate
|2.35%
|2.40%
|-0.05
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|3.25%
|3.26%
|-0.01
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.12%
|3.16%
|-0.04
Rates accurate as of May 6, 2021.