Here are mortgage rates for May 26, 2021: Rates remain unchanged

Today's mortgage interest rates Loan term Today's Rate Last week Change 30-year mortgage rate 3.09% 3.09% N/C 15-year fixed rate 2.37% 2.37% N/C 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 3.14% 3.15% -0.01 30-year mortgage refinance rate 3.13% 3.15% -0.02

A variety of preeminent mortgage rates were stable. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages didn't move. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages dropped lower. Although mortgage rates are always moving, they are quite low right now. For those looking to get a fixed rate, now is an optimal time to buy a home. Before you buy a home, remember to think about your personal needs and financial situation, and speak with different lenders to find the right one for you.The average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate is 3.09%, which is the same as seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most common loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed mortgage will often have a higher interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. You won’t be able to pay off your house as quickly and you’ll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.37%, which is the same rate compared to a week ago. You’ll definitely have a higher monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, as long as you can afford the monthly payments. These include usually being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.A 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 3.09%, a decrease of 2 basis points compared to last week. You'll typically get a lower interest rate (compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage) with a 5/1 ARM in the first five years of the mortgage. However, shifts in the market may cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. Because of this, an adjustable-rate mortgage might be a good option if you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes. If not, shifts in the market could significantly increase your interest rate.We use information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track rates changes over time. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders nationwide:

Rates accurate as of May 26, 2021.

How to shop for the best mortgage rate

How does the loan term impact my mortgage?

You can get a personalized mortgage rate by connecting with your local mortgage broker or using an online calculator. Make sure to think aboutyour current finances and your goals when searching for a mortgage. A range of factors -- including your down payment, credit score, loan-to-value ratio and debt-to-income ratio -- will all affect your mortgage interest rate. Having a good credit score, a higher down payment, a low DTI, a low LTV, or any combination of those factors can help you get a lower interest rate. The interest rate isn't the only factor that affects the cost of your home — be sure to also consider other costs such as fees, closing costs, taxes and discount points. You should shop around with multiple lenders -- for example, credit unions and online lenders in addition to local and national banks -- in order to get a mortgage loan that's the right fit for you.One important thing to consider when choosing a mortgage is the loan term, or payment schedule. The most common loan terms are 15 years and 30 years, although 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages also exist.Mortgages are further divided into fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. For fixed-rate mortgages, interest rates are stable for the life of the loan. Unlike a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rates for an adjustable-rate mortgage are only the same for a certain amount of time (typically five, seven or 10 years). After that, the rate adjusts annually based on the market rate.One thing to consider when choosing between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage is the length of time you plan on staying in your house. If you plan on living long-term in a new house, fixed-rate mortgages may be the better option. While adjustable-rate mortgages might offer lower interest rates upfront, fixed-rate mortgages are more stable over time. If you aren't planning to keep your new home for more than three to 10 years, however, an adjustable-rate mortgage may give you a better deal.The best loan term all all depends on your personal situation and goals, so make sure to take into consideration what’s important to you when choosing a mortgage.