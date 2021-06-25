Here are mortgage rates for June 25, 2021: Rates decline

Simon Dawson/Getty

Today's mortgage interest rates Loan term Today's Rate Last week Change 30-year mortgage rate 3.13% 3.17% -0.04 15-year fixed rate 2.44% 2.43% +0.01 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 3.33% 3.20% +0.13 30-year mortgage refinance rate 3.21% 3.23% -0.02

Today's mortgage interest rates Loan term Today's Rate Last week Change 30-year mortgage rate 3.13% 3.17% -0.04 15-year fixed rate 2.44% 2.43% +0.01 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 3.33% 3.20% +0.13 30-year mortgage refinance rate 3.21% 3.23% -0.02

Some important mortgage rates dropped off today. Average 15-year fixed mortgage rates are higher, while average 30-year fixed mortgage rates shrank, while At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages declined.

The average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate is 3.13%, which is a decline of 4 basis points as seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.)

The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.44%, which is an increase of 1 basis point from the same time last week.

A 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.14%, a slide of 5 basis points from seven days ago.

We use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track rates changes over time. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the country:

Rates accurate as of June 25, 2021.

How to find personalized mortgage rates

What is a good loan term?

You can get a personalized mortgage rate by reaching out to your local mortgage broker or using an online calculator. When looking into home mortgage rates, consider your goals and current finances. Specific interest rates will vary based on factors including credit score, down payment, debt-to-income ratio and loan-to-value ratio. Having a higher credit score, a larger down payment, a low DTI, a low LTV, or any combination of those factors can help you get a lower interest rate. Apart from the mortgage rate, other costs including closing costs, fees, discount points and taxes might also impact the cost of your house. You should comparison shop with multiple lenders -- such as credit unions and online lenders in addition to local and national banks -- in order to get a loan that's best for you.When picking a mortgage, it's important to consider the loan term, or payment schedule. The loan terms most commonly offered are 15 years and 30 years, although you can also find 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages. Mortgages are further divided into fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. The interest rates in a fixed-rate mortgage are fixed for the duration of the loan. Unlike a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rates for an adjustable-rate mortgage are only the same for a certain amount of time (usually five, seven or 10 years). After that, the rate adjusts annually based on the current interest rate in the market.When choosing between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage, you should think about the length of time you plan to live in your home. Fixed-rate mortgages might be a better fit if you plan on staying in a home for a while. While adjustable-rate mortgages might offer lower interest rates upfront, fixed-rate mortgages are more stable over time. However you might get a better deal with an adjustable-rate mortgage if you only have plans to to keep your home for a couple years. There is no best loan term as a general rule; it all depends on your goals and your current financial situation. It's important to do your research and think about your own priorities when choosing a mortgage.