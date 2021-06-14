Here are mortgage rates for June 14, 2021: Rates slip

Michael Short/Getty

Current average mortgage interest rates Loan type Interest rate A week ago Change 30-year fixed rate 3.08% 3.10% -0.02 15-year fixed rate 2.36% 2.37% -0.01 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 3.24% 3.16% +0.08 30-year mortgage refinance rate 3.15% 3.16% -0.01

A few key mortgage rates receded today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages were slashed. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also fell. Although mortgage rates are always changing, they are quite low right now. For those looking to secure a fixed rate, now is an ideal time to buy a home. Before you purchase a home, remember to take into account your personal needs and financial situation, and shop around for various lenders to find the best one for you.The average interest rate for a standard 30-year fixed mortgage is 3.08%, which is a decline of 2 basis points from one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most frequently used loan term. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a lower monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but often a higher interest rate. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.36%, which is a decrease of 1 basis point compared to a week ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a larger monthly payment. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, as long as you can afford the monthly payments. These include usually being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.A 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 3.09%, a slide of 3 basis points compared to a week ago. For the first five years, you’ll typically get a lower interest rate with a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage. But changes in the market may cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. Because of this, an ARM might be a good option if you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes. But if that's not the case, you may be on the hook for a much higher interest rate if the market rates change.We use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track daily mortgage rate trends. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the country:

How to shop for the best mortgage rate

What is a good loan term?

When you are ready to apply for a loan, you can connect with a local mortgage broker or search online. Make sure to consider your current finances and your goals when looking for a mortgage. A range of factors -- including your down payment, credit score, loan-to-value ratio and debt-to-income ratio -- will all affect your mortgage interest rate. Generally, you want a higher credit score, a higher down payment, a lower DTI and a lower LTV to get a lower interest rate. Besides the interest rate, other costs including closing costs, fees, discount points and taxes might also factor into the cost of your house. Make sure you speak with several different lenders -- like local and national banks, credit unions and online lenders -- and comparison shop to find the best loan for you.One important thing to consider when choosing a mortgage is the loan term, or payment schedule. The most common mortgage terms are 15 years and 30 years, although 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages also exist. Mortgages are further divided into fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. The interest rates in a fixed-rate mortgage are set for the duration of the loan. For adjustable-rate mortgages, interest rates are fixed for a certain number of years (usually five, seven or 10 years), then the rate changes annually based on the market interest rate.One important factor to take into consideration when deciding between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage is how long you plan on living in your house. Fixed-rate mortgages might be a better fit for people who plan on living in a home for quite some time. While adjustable-rate mortgages can sometimes offer lower interest rates upfront, fixed-rate mortgages are more stable over time. However you may get a better deal with an adjustable-rate mortgage if you're only planning to keep your home for a few years. There is no best loan term as a general rule; it all depends on your goals and your current financial situation. It's important to do your research and think about what's most important to you when choosing a mortgage.