Here Are Mortgage Rates for Jan. 6, 2023: Rates Inch Up

Some principal mortgage rates increased over the past seven days. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both moved up, the former more than the latter. Average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also inched up slightly.

Mortgage rates increased dramatically in 2022, as the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates repeatedly throughout the year. Interest rates are dynamic and unpredictable -- at least on a daily or weekly basis -- and they respond to a wide variety of economic factors. But the Fed's actions, designed to mitigate the high rate of inflation, had an unmistakable impact on mortgage rates.

The outlook for 2023 remains uncertain. Though higher rates are likely to here to stay, the biggest increases may be behind us. That noted, trying to time the market is tricky. If inflation persists, more interest rate hikes could follow. As such, you may have better luck locking in a lower mortgage interest rate now instead of waiting; after all, you can always refinance later on. No matter when you decide to shop for a home, it's always a good idea to seek out multiple lenders to compare rates and fees to find the best mortgage for your specific situation.

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average interest rate for a standard 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.63%, which is an increase of 2 basis points on seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most common loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a lower monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but usually a higher interest rate. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 6.09%, which is an increase of 12 basis points compared to a week ago. You'll definitely have a higher monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, if you're able to afford the monthly payments. These include usually being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

A 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 5.51%, a climb of 2 basis points compared to a week ago. You'll typically get a lower interest rate (compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage) with a 5/1 ARM in the first five years of the mortgage. However, shifts in the market could cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. For borrowers who plan to sell or refinance their house before the rate changes, an ARM could be a good option. But if that's not the case, you could be on the hook for a much higher interest rate if the market rates shift.

Mortgage rate trends

Mortgage rates were historically low at the beginning of 2022 but climbed steadily throughout the year. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates seven times in an attempt to curb record-high inflation. As a general rule, when inflation is low, mortgage rates tend to be lower. When inflation is high, rates tend to be higher.

Though the Fed does not directly set mortgage rates, the central bank's policy actions influence how much you pay to finance your home loan. If you're looking to buy a house, keep in mind that the Fed has signaled it will continue to raise rates in 2023, and that those increases may drive mortgage rates even higher.

We use information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track changes in these daily rates. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the US:

Current average mortgage interest rates

Loan type Interest rate A week ago Change 30-year fixed rate 6.63% 6.61% +0.02 15-year fixed rate 6.09% 5.97% +0.12 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 6.60% 6.59% +0.01 30-year mortgage refinance rate 6.70% 6.68% +0.02

Rates as of Jan. 6, 2023.

How to find personalized mortgage rates

To find a personalized mortgage rate, talk to your local mortgage broker or use an online mortgage service. Make sure to think about your current financial situation and your goals when trying to find a mortgage.

Things that affect what the interest rate you might get on your mortgage include: your credit score, down payment, loan-to-value ratio and your debt-to-income ratio. Having a higher credit score, a larger down payment, a low DTI, a low LTV or any combination of those factors can help you get a lower interest rate.

Besides the interest rate, additional costs including closing costs, fees, discount points and taxes might also impact the cost of your house. You should speak with a variety of lenders -- like local and national banks, credit unions and online lenders -- and comparison-shop to find the best loan for you.

What is a good loan term?

One important consideration when choosing a mortgage is the loan term, or payment schedule. The most common mortgage terms are 15 years and 30 years, although 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages also exist. Another important distinction is between fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. The interest rates in a fixed-rate mortgage are fixed for the duration of the loan. Unlike a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rates for an adjustable-rate mortgage are only stable for a certain amount of time (usually five, seven or 10 years). After that, the rate changes annually based on the market interest rate.

When deciding between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage, you should take into consideration how long you plan to stay in your home. For people who plan on living long-term in a new house, fixed-rate mortgages may be the better option. While adjustable-rate mortgages can sometimes offer lower interest rates upfront, fixed-rate mortgages are more stable over time. However you might get a better deal with an adjustable-rate mortgage if you only have plans to to keep your house for a few years. There is no best loan term as a general rule; it all depends on your goals and your current financial situation. It's important to do your research and know what's most important to you when choosing a mortgage.