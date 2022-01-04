Key mortgage rates crept up for Jan. 4, 2022, here's what that means for you

Jim Lane/Getty Images

Some principal mortgage rates are now higher today. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both increased. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also notched higher. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are at historic lows. For those looking to get a fixed rate, now is an optimal time to finance a house. But as always, make sure to first consider your personal goals and circumstances before purchasing a house, and talk to multiple lenders to find a lender who can best meet your needs.

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the average rate you'll pay is 3.30%, which is a growth of 6 basis points compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most common loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a lower monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but typically a higher interest rate. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.57%, which is an increase of 6 basis points from seven days ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a larger monthly payment. However, if you're able to afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. You'll usually get a lower interest rate, and you'll pay less interest in total because you're paying off your mortgage much quicker.

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

A 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.31%, an increase of 7 basis points from seven days ago. For the first five years, you'll usually get a lower interest rate with a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage. But you could end up paying more after that time, depending on the terms of your loan and how the rate adjusts with the market rate. Because of this, an adjustable-rate mortgage might be a good option if you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes. If not, changes in the market may significantly increase your interest rate.

Mortgage rate trends

We use rates collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track daily mortgage rate trends. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders nationwide:

Current average mortgage interest rates

Loan type Interest rate A week ago Change 30-year fixed rate 3.30% 3.24% +0.06 15-year fixed rate 2.57% 2.51% +0.06 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 2.74% 2.74% N/C 30-year mortgage refinance rate 3.30% 3.22% +0.08

Updated on Jan. 4, 2022.

How to find the best mortgage rates

To find a personalized mortgage rate, meet with your local mortgage broker or use an online mortgage service. In order to find the best home mortgage, you'll need to consider your goals and current finances. Things that affect what the interest rate you might get on your mortgage include: your credit score, down payment, loan-to-value ratio and your debt-to-income ratio. Generally, you want a higher credit score, a higher down payment, a lower DTI and a lower LTV to get a lower interest rate. Besides the mortgage rate, factors including closing costs, fees, discount points and taxes might also affect the cost of your house. You should comparison shop with multiple lenders -- like credit unions and online lenders in addition to local and national banks -- in order to get a mortgage loan that's the right fit for you.

What's the best loan term?

When picking a mortgage, remember to consider the loan term, or payment schedule. The most common loan terms are 15 years and 30 years, although 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages also exist. Another important distinction is between fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. The interest rates in a fixed-rate mortgage are the same for the duration of the loan. Unlike a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rates for an adjustable-rate mortgage are only the same for a certain amount of time (usually five, seven or 10 years). After that, the rate changes annually based on the market interest rate.

When deciding between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage, you should think about the length of time you plan to live in your house. Fixed-rate mortgages might be a better fit for people who plan on staying in a home for a while. Fixed-rate mortgages offer greater stability over time in comparison to adjustable-rate mortgages, but adjustable-rate mortgages may offer lower interest rates upfront. If you don't have plans to keep your new home for more than three to 10 years, however, an adjustable-rate mortgage might give you a better deal. There is no best loan term as an overarching rule; it all depends on your goals and your current financial situation. It's important to do your research and understand your own priorities when choosing a mortgage.