Mortgage rates for Jan. 13, 2022: Despite jump, rates remain low

John Greim/Getty

A number of closely followed mortgage rates rose today. Fifteen-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both inched up. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also were raised. Although mortgage rates fluctuate, they are quite low right now. Because of this, right now is a great time for prospective homebuyers to get a fixed rate. But as always, make sure to first consider your personal goals and circumstances before buying a house, and shop around to find a lender who can best meet your needs.

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average interest rate for a standard 30-year fixed mortgage is 3.50%, which is an increase of 15 basis points compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most common loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed mortgage will usually have a higher interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. You won't be able to pay off your house as quickly and you'll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.82%, which is an increase of 20 basis points from the same time last week. You'll definitely have a bigger monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. However, if you're able to afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. These include typically being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

A 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 3.51%, a rise of 15 basis points compared to last week. For the first five years, you'll usually get a lower interest rate with a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage. However, changes in the market might cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. If you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes, an ARM might make sense for you. Otherwise, shifts in the market means your interest rate may be much higher once the rate adjusts.

Mortgage rate trends

We use rates collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track changes in these daily rates. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the US:

Average mortgage interest rates

Product Rate Last week Change 30-year fixed 3.50% 3.35% +0.15 15-year fixed 2.82% 2.62% +0.20 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 2.74% 2.73% +0.01 30-year mortgage refinance rate 3.50% 3.35% +0.15

Rates as of Jan. 13, 2022.

How to find personalized mortgage rates

When you are ready to apply for a loan, you can reach out to a local mortgage broker or search online. When researching home mortgage rates, consider your goals and current financial situation. A range of factors -- including your down payment, credit score, loan-to-value ratio and debt-to-income ratio -- will all affect your mortgage rate. Generally, you want a higher credit score, a larger down payment, a lower DTI and a lower LTV to get a lower interest rate. The interest rate isn't the only factor that affects the cost of your home. Be sure to also consider other costs such as fees, closing costs, taxes and discount points. You should shop around with multiple lenders -- such as credit unions and online lenders in addition to local and national banks -- in order to get a loan that works best for you.

How does the loan term impact my mortgage?

One important thing you should consider when choosing a mortgage is the loan term, or payment schedule. The most common mortgage terms are 15 years and 30 years, although 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages also exist. Mortgages are further divided into fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. For fixed-rate mortgages, interest rates are set for the life of the loan. For adjustable-rate mortgages, interest rates are stable for a certain number of years (most frequently five, seven or 10 years), then the rate fluctuates annually based on the market rate.

When choosing between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage, you should think about how long you plan to stay in your home. Fixed-rate mortgages might be a better fit if you plan on staying in a home for quite some time. While adjustable-rate mortgages might offer lower interest rates upfront, fixed-rate mortgages are more stable over time. If you don't plan to keep your new house for more than three to 10 years, however, an adjustable-rate mortgage might give you a better deal. The best loan term all depends on your specific situation and goals, so make sure to think about what's important to you when choosing a mortgage.