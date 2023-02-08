Here Are Mortgage Rates for Feb. 8, 2023: Rates Climb

A variety of notable mortgage rates moved higher over the last seven days. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both trended upward. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also cruised higher.

Mortgage rates increased dramatically in 2022, as the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates repeatedly throughout the year, and did so again by 0.25% on Monday. Interest rates are dynamic and unpredictable -- at least on a daily or weekly basis -- and they respond to a wide variety of economic factors. But the Fed's actions, designed to mitigate the high rate of inflation, had an unmistakable impact on mortgage rates.

The outlook for 2023 remains uncertain. Though higher rates are likely here to stay, the biggest increases may be behind us. That noted, trying to time the market is tricky. If inflation persists, more interest rate hikes could follow. As such, you may have better luck locking in a lower mortgage interest rate now instead of waiting; after all, you can always refinance later on. No matter when you decide to shop for a home, it's always a good idea to seek out multiple lenders to compare rates and fees to find the best mortgage for your specific situation.

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate is 6.53%, which is a growth of 15 basis points compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most frequently used loan term. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a smaller monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but often a higher interest rate. You won't be able to pay off your house as quickly and you'll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 5.85%, which is an increase of 15 basis points from seven days ago. You'll definitely have a higher monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. However, if you can afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. You'll typically get a lower interest rate, and you'll pay less interest in total because you're paying off your mortgage much quicker.

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

A 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 5.46%, an uptick of 3 basis points compared to last week. You'll usually get a lower interest rate (compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage) with a 5/1 ARM in the first five years of the mortgage. However, since the rate changes with the market rate, you might end up paying more after that time, as described in the terms of your loan. If you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes, an ARM might make sense for you. If not, shifts in the market might significantly increase your interest rate.

Mortgage rate trends

Mortgage rates were historically low at the beginning of 2022 but climbed steadily throughout the year. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates seven times in an attempt to curb record-high inflation. As a general rule, when inflation is low, mortgage rates tend to be lower. When inflation is high, rates tend to be higher.

Though the Fed does not directly set mortgage rates, the central bank's policy actions influence how much you pay to finance your home loan. If you're looking to buy a house, keep in mind that the Fed has signaled it will continue to raise rates in 2023, and that those increases may drive mortgage rates even higher.

We use information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track rate changes over time. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the US:

Current average mortgage interest rates

Loan type Interest rate A week ago Change 30-year fixed rate 6.53% 6.38% +0.15 15-year fixed rate 5.85% 5.70% +0.15 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 6.57% 6.39% +0.18 30-year mortgage refinance rate 6.63% 6.42% +0.21

Rates as of Feb. 8, 2023.

How to find personalized mortgage rates

To find a personalized mortgage rate, speak to your local mortgage broker or use an online mortgage service. In order to find the best home mortgage, you'll need to take into account your goals and overall financial situation.

Specific mortgage rates will vary based on factors including credit score, down payment, debt-to-income ratio and loan-to-value ratio. Having a higher credit score, a higher down payment, a low DTI, a low LTV or any combination of those factors can help you get a lower interest rate.

The interest rate isn't the only factor that affects the cost of your home. Be sure to also consider other costs such as fees, closing costs, taxes and discount points. You should talk to a variety of lenders -- for example, local and national banks, credit unions and online lenders -- and comparison shop to find the best mortgage loan for you.

What is a good loan term?

One important thing you should consider when choosing a mortgage is the loan term, or payment schedule. The loan terms most commonly offered are 15 years and 30 years, although you can also find 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages. Mortgages are further divided into fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. The interest rates in a fixed-rate mortgage are fixed for the duration of the loan. Unlike a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rates for an adjustable-rate mortgage are only fixed for a certain amount of time (commonly five, seven or 10 years). After that, the rate adjusts annually based on the current interest rate in the market.

One factor to consider when choosing between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage is the length of time you plan on living in your home. For people who plan on staying long-term in a new house, fixed-rate mortgages may be the better option. Fixed-rate mortgages offer greater stability over time in comparison to adjustable-rate mortgages, but adjustable-rate mortgages can sometimes offer lower interest rates upfront. If you aren't planning to keep your new home for more than three to 10 years, however, an adjustable-rate mortgage might give you a better deal. The best loan term all depends on your personal situation and goals, so make sure to think about what's important to you when choosing a mortgage.