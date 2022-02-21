Feb. 21, 2022: Mortgage Rates Continue Upward Trend

Bruce Bisping/Getty

Some closely followed mortgage rates surged today to the highest they've been since early 2020, including 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates. We also saw a significant rise in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Mortgage rates have been quite low over the last period, making it a good time for prospective homebuyers to lock in a fixed rate. But rates are dynamic and are projected to continue to rise. Before you buy a house, remember to consider your personal needs and financial situation, and speak with multiple lenders to find the best one for you.

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the average rate you'll pay is 4.19%, which is an increase of 19 basis points from one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most common loan term. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a lower monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but typically a higher interest rate. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 3.44%, which is an increase of 10 basis points compared to a week ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a larger monthly payment. However, if you can afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. These include usually being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

A 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 4.19%, an uptick of 18 basis points compared to last week. With an ARM mortgage, you'll usually get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. However, you could end up paying more after that time, depending on the terms of your loan and how the rate changes with the market rate. For borrowers who plan to sell or refinance their house before the rate changes, an adjustable-rate mortgage could be a good option. If not, changes in the market might significantly increase your interest rate.

Mortgage rate trends

While 2022 kicked off with low mortgage rates, they have seen an uptick recently. There are two major factors at play here: increasing inflation rates and a growing economy. That said, rates can always rise and fall for a variety of reasons. The spread of omicron, for instance, kept rates relatively low throughout December and the start of the new year. Overall, rates are expected to go up in 2022, particularly with the Federal Reserve's decision to increase interest rates.

We use information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track changes in these daily rates. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the US:

Current average mortgage interest rates

Loan type Interest rate A week ago Change 30-year fixed rate 4.19% 4.00% +0.19 15-year fixed rate 3.44% 3.34% +0.10 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 2.93% 2.88% +0.05 30-year mortgage refinance rate 4.17% 4.03% +0.14

Updated on Feb. 21, 2022.

How to find personalized mortgage rates

You can get a personalized mortgage rate by connecting with your local mortgage broker or using an online calculator. When shopping around for home mortgage rates, consider your goals and current finances. Things that affect what the interest rate you might get on your mortgage include: your credit score, down payment, loan-to-value ratio and your debt-to-income ratio. Generally, you want a higher credit score, a higher down payment, a lower DTI and a lower LTV to get a lower interest rate. Aside from the mortgage rate, factors including closing costs, fees, discount points and taxes might also affect the cost of your home. You should speak with several different lenders -- such as local and national banks, credit unions and online lenders -- and comparison shop to find the best loan for you.

What's the best loan term?

One important thing you should consider when choosing a mortgage is the loan term, or payment schedule. The most common loan terms are 15 years and 30 years, although 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages also exist. Mortgages are further divided into fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. The interest rates in a fixed-rate mortgage are the same for the duration of the loan. Unlike a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rates for an adjustable-rate mortgage are only fixed for a certain amount of time (typically five, seven or 10 years). After that, the rate adjusts annually based on the current interest rate in the market.

One important factor to take into consideration when choosing between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage is how long you plan on staying in your house. If you plan on staying long-term in a new house, fixed-rate mortgages may be the better option. While adjustable-rate mortgages can sometimes offer lower interest rates upfront, fixed-rate mortgages are more stable over time. However you might get a better deal with an adjustable-rate mortgage if you're only planning to keep your house for a couple years. The best loan term all depends on your personal situation and goals, so be sure to take into consideration what's important to you when choosing a mortgage.