Here are mortgage rates for Dec. 29, 2021: Rates move higher

Product Rate Last week Change 30-year fixed 3.24% 3.19% +0.05 15-year fixed 2.50% 2.50% N/C 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 2.74% 2.74% N/C 30-year mortgage refinance rate 3.22% 3.16% +0.06

Rates as of Dec. 29, 2021.

How to shop for the best mortgage rate

What’s the best loan term?

When you are ready to apply for a loan, you can reach out to a local mortgage broker or search online. Make sure to consider your current finances and your goals when trying to find a mortgage. A range of factors -- including your down payment, credit score, loan-to-value ratio and debt-to-income ratio -- will all affect the interest rate on your mortgage. Generally, you want a good credit score, a higher down payment, a lower DTI and a lower LTV to get a lower interest rate. The interest rate isn't the only factor that affects the cost of your home — be sure to also consider additional factors such as fees, closing costs, taxes and discount points. Be sure to comparison shop with multiple lenders -- like credit unions and online lenders in addition to local and national banks -- in order to get a mortgage that's right for you.One important thing to keep in mind when choosing a mortgage is the loan term, or payment schedule. The most common loan terms are 15 years and 30 years, although 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages also exist. Mortgages are further divided into fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. For fixed-rate mortgages, interest rates are fixed for the life of the loan. For adjustable-rate mortgages, interest rates are set for a certain number of years (commonly five, seven or 10 years), then the rate adjusts annually based on the current interest rate in the market.

One important factor to think about when choosing between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage is the length of time you plan on living in your house. If you plan on living long-term in a new house, fixed-rate mortgages may be the better option. Fixed-rate mortgages offer greater stability over time in comparison to adjustable-rate mortgages, but adjustable-rate mortgages may offer lower interest rates upfront. However you might get a better deal with an adjustable-rate mortgage if you only have plans to to keep your home for a few years. The best loan term all is entirely dependent on your specific situation and goals, so make sure to think about what’s important to you when choosing a mortgage.