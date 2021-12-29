Here are mortgage rates for Dec. 29, 2021: Rates move higher

A couple of important mortgage rates are now higher today. Average 15-year fixed mortgage rates were static, while average 30-year fixed mortgage rates moved up. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages increased. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are at historic lows. If you plan to finance a home, now might be an excellent time to secure a fixed rate. Before you purchase a house, remember to take into account your personal needs and financial situation, and compare offers from multiple lenders to find the right one for you.
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate is 3.24%, which is a growth of 5 basis points as seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most common loan term. A 30-year fixed mortgage will often have a greater interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.50%, which is the same rate from seven days ago. You’ll definitely have a bigger monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. However, as long as you can afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. These include usually being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.24%, an addition of 6 basis points from seven days ago. With an ARM mortgage, you'll typically get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. But changes in the market might cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. Because of this, an ARM could be a good option if you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes. If not, shifts in the market could significantly increase your interest rate.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track daily mortgage rate trends. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the US:
Average mortgage interest rates
|Product
|Rate
|Last week
|Change
|30-year fixed
|3.24%
|3.19%
|+0.05
|15-year fixed
|2.50%
|2.50%
|N/C
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|2.74%
|2.74%
|N/C
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.22%
|3.16%
|+0.06
Rates as of Dec. 29, 2021.