Here are mortgage rates for Dec. 22, 2021: Rates recede

A variety of notable mortgage rates decreased today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages dipped. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also sagged. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are the lowest they've been in years. If you plan to buy a house, now might be an ideal time to secure a fixed rate. But as always, make sure to first think about your personal goals and circumstances before buying a house, and shop around for a lender who can best meet your needs.
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average interest rate for a standard 30-year fixed mortgage is 3.19%, which is a decrease of 6 basis points from one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most frequently used loan term. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a smaller monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but usually a higher interest rate. You won’t be able to pay off your house as quickly and you’ll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.50%, which is a decrease of 2 basis points from the same time last week. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a bigger monthly payment. However, as long as you can afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. You’ll typically get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.18%, a fall of 6 basis points from seven days ago. You'll typically get a lower interest rate (compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage) with a 5/1 ARM in the first five years of the mortgage. However, you could end up paying more after that time, depending on the terms of your loan and how the rate adjusts with the market rate. If you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes, an ARM might make sense for you. Otherwise, shifts in the market means your interest rate could be much higher once the rate adjusts.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track daily mortgage rate trends. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders nationwide:
Average mortgage interest rates
|Product
|Rate
|Last week
|Change
|30-year fixed
|3.19%
|3.25%
|-0.06
|15-year fixed
|2.50%
|2.52%
|-0.02
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|2.74%
|2.74%
|N/C
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.16%
|3.21%
|-0.05
Rates as of Dec. 22, 2021.