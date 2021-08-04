Here are mortgage rates for August 4, 2021: Rates decrease

A number of principal mortgage rates slumped today. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both slid downward. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also sagged. Although mortgage rates are always changing, they are at a historic low. If you plan to buy a house, now might be an ideal time to get a fixed rate. But as always, make sure to first take into account your personal goals and circumstances before purchasing a house, and talk to multiple lenders to find a lender who can best meet your needs.
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate is 2.96%, which is a decrease of 7 basis points as seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most frequently used loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed mortgage will typically have a higher interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. You won’t be able to pay off your house as quickly and you’ll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.26%, which is a decrease of 5 basis points from seven days ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a larger monthly payment. However, if you can afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. You’ll usually get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 2.97%, a fall of 8 basis points from the same time last week. You'll typically get a lower interest rate (compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage) with a 5/1 ARM in the first five years of the mortgage. However, since the rate shifts with the market rate, you may end up paying more after that time, as described in the terms of your loan. Because of this, an ARM might be a good option if you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes. If not, changes in the market could significantly increase your interest rate.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track rates changes over time. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the country:
|Loan type
|Interest rate
|A week ago
|Change
|30-year fixed rate
|2.96%
|3.03%
|-0.07
|15-year fixed rate
|2.26%
|2.31%
|-0.05
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|2.80%
|2.78%
|+0.02
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|2.94%
|3.00%
|-0.06
