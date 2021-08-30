Here are mortgage rates for Aug. 30, 2021: Rates climb

A few significant mortgage rates inched upward today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both increased. We also saw an increase in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Although mortgage rates fluctuate, they are quite low right now. Because of this, right now is an excellent time for prospective homebuyers to lock in a fixed rate. But as always, make sure to first think about your personal goals and circumstances before purchasing a home, and compare offers to find a lender who can best meet your needs.
Find current mortgage rates for today
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe 30-year fixed-mortgage rate average is 3.08%, which is an increase of 7 basis points from one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most frequently used loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a smaller monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but usually a higher interest rate. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.38%, which is an increase of 7 basis points compared to a week ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a bigger monthly payment. However, as long as you're able to afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. You’ll most likely get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.11%, a rise of 9 basis points from seven days ago. With an adjustable-rate mortgage mortgage, you'll typically get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. But since the rate changes with the market rate, you may end up paying more after that time, as described in the terms of your loan. If you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes, an adjustable-rate mortgage could make sense for you. If not, shifts in the market may significantly increase your interest rate.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use rates collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track changes in these daily rates. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the country:
Average mortgage interest rates
|Product
|Rate
|Last week
|Change
|30-year fixed
|3.08%
|3.01%
|+0.07
|15-year fixed
|2.38%
|2.31%
|+0.07
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|2.80%
|2.80%
|N/C
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.07%
|2.99%
|+0.08
Rates as of Aug. 30, 2021.