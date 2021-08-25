Here are mortgage rates for Aug. 25, 2021: Rates increase

Jim Lane/Getty

A number of important mortgage rates moved up today. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both inched up. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also were raised. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are the lowest they've been in years. Because of this, right now is an ideal time for prospective homebuyers to lock in a fixed rate. But as always, make sure to first take into account your personal goals and circumstances before buying a house, and shop around for a lender who can best meet your needs.

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate is 3.05%, which is a growth of 3 basis points compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most frequently used loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed mortgage will often have a higher interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. You won't be able to pay off your house as quickly and you'll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.35%, which is an increase of 4 basis points compared to a week ago. You'll definitely have a bigger monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, as long as you're able to afford the monthly payments. You'll most likely get a lower interest rate, and you'll pay less interest in total because you're paying off your mortgage much quicker.

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

A 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 3.07%, an uptick of 4 basis points from the same time last week. For the first five years, you'll typically get a lower interest rate with a 5/1 ARM compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage. However, shifts in the market could cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. For borrowers who plan to sell or refinance their house before the rate changes, an ARM could be a good option. Otherwise, shifts in the market means your interest rate may be much higher once the rate adjusts.

Mortgage rate trends

We use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track daily mortgage rate trends. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the US:

Average mortgage interest rates

Product Rate Last week Change 30-year fixed 3.05% 3.02% +0.03 15-year fixed 2.35% 2.31% +0.04 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 2.80% 2.80% N/C 30-year mortgage refinance rate 3.03% 3.00% +0.03

Rates as of Aug. 25, 2021.

How to find personalized mortgage rates

You can get a personalized mortgage rate by connecting with your local mortgage broker or using an online calculator. Make sure to take into accountyour current finances and your goals when trying to find a mortgage. Specific mortgage rates will vary based on factors including credit score, down payment, debt-to-income ratio and loan-to-value ratio. Generally, you want a good credit score, a higher down payment, a lower DTI and a lower LTV to get a lower interest rate. Besides the mortgage interest rate, other factors including closing costs, fees, discount points and taxes might also factor into the cost of your house. Be sure to shop around with multiple lenders -- for example, credit unions and online lenders in addition to local and national banks -- in order to get a mortgage that works best for you.

What's the best loan term?

One important factor to consider when choosing a mortgage is the loan term, or payment schedule. The mortgage terms most commonly offered are 15 years and 30 years, although you can also find 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages. Mortgages are further divided into fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. The interest rates in a fixed-rate mortgage are set for the duration of the loan. Unlike a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rates for an adjustable-rate mortgage are only fixed for a certain amount of time (commonly five, seven or 10 years). After that, the rate changes annually based on the market rate.

When deciding between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage, you should take into consideration how long you plan to stay in your house. For people who plan on living long-term in a new house, fixed-rate mortgages may be the better option. While adjustable-rate mortgages might offer lower interest rates upfront, fixed-rate mortgages are more stable in the long term. However you might get a better deal with an adjustable-rate mortgage if you only have plans to keep your home for a couple years. The best loan term all is entirely dependent on your specific situation and goals, so make sure to think about what's important to you when choosing a mortgage.