Here are mortgage rates for Aug. 20, 2021: Rates tick down

A few important mortgage rates slumped today. While average 15-year fixed mortgage rates were steady, average interest rates on 30-year fixed mortgages decreased. We also saw a cut in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are historically low. If you plan to finance a house, now might be an ideal time to get a fixed rate. Before you buy a house, remember to consider your personal needs and financial situation, and shop around for multiple lenders to find the best one for you.
Compare nationwide home loan rates from various lenders
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesFor a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the average rate you'll pay is 3.03%, which is a decrease of 1 basis point compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most frequently used loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed mortgage will often have a greater interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. You won’t be able to pay off your house as quickly and you’ll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.32%, which is the same rate from the same time last week. You’ll definitely have a bigger monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, as long as you can afford the monthly payments. These include typically being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 3.04%, a fall of 2 basis points compared to last week. For the first five years, you’ll typically get a lower interest rate with a 5/1 ARM compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage. However, since the rate adjusts with the market rate, you could end up paying more after that time, as described in the terms of your loan. If you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes, an adjustable-rate mortgage might make sense for you. Otherwise, shifts in the market means your interest rate might be a good deal higher once the rate adjusts.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track daily mortgage rate trends. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the US:
Today's mortgage interest rates
|Loan term
|Today's Rate
|Last week
|Change
|30-year mortgage rate
|3.03%
|3.04%
|-0.01
|15-year fixed rate
|2.32%
|2.32%
|N/C
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|2.80%
|2.81%
|-0.01
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.02%
|3.03%
|-0.01
Rates accurate as of Aug. 20, 2021.