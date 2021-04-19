Here are mortgage rates for April 19, 2021: Rates decreased

Deborah Jaffe/Getty

A variety of key mortgage rates trailed off today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages dipped. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also tapered off. Although mortgage rates are always moving, they are lower than they've been in years. Because of this, right now is an ideal time for prospective homebuyers to lock in a fixed rate. But as always, make sure to first take into account your personal goals and circumstances before buying a home, and shop around for a lender who can best meet your needs.

Here are mortgage rates for different types of loan

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate is 3.07%, which is a decrease of 11 basis points as seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most frequently used loan term. A 30-year fixed mortgage will typically have a higher interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.41%, which is a decrease of 2 basis points from seven days ago. You'll definitely have a higher monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, as long as you can afford the monthly payments. These include typically being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

A 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 3.06%, a fall of 12 basis points compared to a week ago. You'll typically get a lower interest rate (compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage) with a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage in the first five years of the mortgage. However, shifts in the market could cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. For borrowers who plan to sell or refinance their house before the rate changes, an ARM may be a good option. Otherwise, changes in the market means your interest rate may be much higher once the rate adjusts.

Mortgage rate trends

We use rates collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track changes in these daily rates. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the US:

Loan type Interest rate A week ago Change 30-year fixed rate 3.07% 3.18% -0.11 15-year fixed rate 2.41% 2.43% -0.02 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 3.20% 3.10% +0.10 30-year mortgage refinance rate 3.13% 3.25% -0.12

Current average mortgage interest rates

Updated on April 19, 2021.

How to find the best mortgage rates

To find a personalized mortgage rate, meet with your local mortgage broker or use an online mortgage service. When researching home mortgage rates, consider your goals and current finances. A range of factors -- including your down payment, credit score, loan-to-value ratio and debt-to-income ratio -- will all affect the interest rate on your mortgage. Generally, you want a higher credit score, a larger down payment, a lower DTI and a lower LTV to get a lower interest rate. Apart from the mortgage rate, additional costs including closing costs, fees, discount points and taxes might also factor into the cost of your house. Make sure you talk to a variety of lenders -- like local and national banks, credit unions and online lenders -- and comparison shop to find the best loan for you.

How does the loan term impact my mortgage?

When picking a mortgage, you should consider the loan term, or payment schedule. The most common loan terms are 15 years and 30 years, although 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages also exist. Mortgages are further divided into fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. For fixed-rate mortgages, interest rates are fixed for the life of the loan. For adjustable-rate mortgages, interest rates are stable for a certain number of years (usually five, seven or 10 years), then the rate adjusts annually based on the market rate.

One important factor to take into consideration when deciding between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage is the length of time you plan on living in your house. For those who plan on staying long-term in a new house, fixed-rate mortgages may be the better option. While adjustable-rate mortgages might have lower interest rates upfront, fixed-rate mortgages are more stable over time. If you don't plan to keep your new house for more than three to 10 years, however, an adjustable-rate mortgage might give you a better deal. The "best" loan term all is entirely dependent on your personal situation and goals, so make sure to think about what's important to you when choosing a mortgage.