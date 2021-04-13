Here are mortgage rates for April 13, 2021: Rates ease

Jim Lane/Getty

A variety of major mortgage rates slumped today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages slid down. We also saw a decrease in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Although mortgage rates are always moving, they're quite low right now. If you plan to buy a home, now might be an ideal time to lock in a fixed rate. Before you buy a house, remember to take into account your personal needs and financial situation, and shop around for various lenders to find the right one for you.

Compare national mortgage rates from various lenders

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate is 3.18%, which is a decline of 10 basis points as seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most common loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a lower monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but usually a higher interest rate. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.44%, which is a decrease of 9 basis points from seven days ago. You'll definitely have a bigger monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. However, as long as you're able to afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. You'll most likely get a lower interest rate, and you'll pay less interest in total because you're paying off your mortgage much quicker.

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

A 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 3.19%, a downtick of 11 basis points compared to last week. For the first five years, you'll usually get a lower interest rate with a 5/1 ARM compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage. However, shifts in the market might cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. If you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes, an ARM could make sense for you. If not, changes in the market might significantly increase your interest rate.

Mortgage rate trends

We use rates collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track daily mortgage rate trends. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders nationwide:

Product Rate Last week Change 30-year fixed 3.18% 3.28% -0.10 15-year fixed 2.44% 2.53% -0.09 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 3.08% 3.07% +0.01 30-year mortgage refinance rate 3.25% 3.36% -0.11

Average mortgage interest rates

Rates as of April 13, 2021.

How to find the best mortgage rates

When you are ready to apply for a loan, you can reach out to a local mortgage broker or search online. Make sure to think about your current financial situation and your goals when looking for a mortgage. Specific interest rates will vary based on factors including credit score, down payment, debt-to-income ratio and loan-to-value ratio. Having a higher credit score, a higher down payment, a low DTI, a low LTV, or any combination of those factors can help you get a lower interest rate. The interest rate isn't the only factor that affects the cost of your home — be sure to also consider additional factors such as fees, closing costs, taxes and discount points. You should shop around with multiple lenders -- such as credit unions and online lenders in addition to local and national banks -- in order to get a mortgage loan that's the best fit for you.

What's the best loan term?

One important thing to consider when choosing a mortgage is the loan term, or payment schedule. The loan terms most commonly offered are 15 years and 30 years, although you can also find 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages. Mortgages are further divided into fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. The interest rates in a fixed-rate mortgage are the same for the duration of the loan. Unlike a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rates for an adjustable-rate mortgage are only set for a certain amount of time (usually five, seven or 10 years). After that, the rate changes annually based on the market rate.

When choosing between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage, you should consider how long you plan to live in your house. For people who plan on staying long-term in a new house, fixed-rate mortgages may be the better option. Fixed-rate mortgages offer greater stability over time compared to adjustable-rate mortgages, but adjustable-rate mortgages might offer lower interest rates upfront. However you may get a better deal with an adjustable-rate mortgage if you only intend to keep your house for a few years. The "best" loan term all depends on your situation and goals, so make sure to consider what's important to you when choosing a mortgage.