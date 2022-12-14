Does a Home Equity Loan Affect Private Mortgage Insurance?

If you bought your home with a large down payment or have made mortgage payments for long enough, you're spared the cost of private mortgage insurance, or PMI. You're required to pay PMI if your loan-to-value ratio -- a measure of your equity compared to your mortgage balance -- starts above 80%. It's possible that a home equity loan could increase your LTV ratio higher than that threshold, but you won't incur any new PMI charges. However, home equity loans typically charge higher interest rates than conventional mortgages.

What is a home equity loan?

A home equity loan allows homeowners to borrow from the value of their home without selling or refinancing. When you get a home equity loan, the lender will pay you a lump sum that you will start repaying at a fixed interest rate per the term of the loan.

Opting for a home equity loan can be beneficial if you need cash for expenses such as renovations or unexpected emergencies. Still, you should evaluate your needs and circumstances before committing to a loan. This type of loan tends to have lower interest rates than unsecured debts, such as credit cards or personal loans, but higher interest rates than your mortgage. Because your home is collateral, you could face foreclosure if you default.

What is private mortgage insurance?

Private mortgage insurance allows home buyers to purchase a home with a conventional mortgage loan and less than a 20% down payment. PMI protects the lender from the borrower defaulting on the loan because it's assumed you're at higher risk of defaulting on your mortgage if you cannot make a 20% down payment or greater.

What is the loan-to-value ratio?

The loan-to-value ratio measures how much you're borrowing for a home compared to its appraised value, and a low LTV ratio can help you qualify for a lower interest rate. The LTV ratio is calculated by dividing the loan amount by the property's appraised value, expressed as a percentage. Keeping the LTV ratio below 80% is generally advised to qualify for the lowest possible interest rate. If the ratio is above 80%, the borrower may be required to get private mortgage insurance (PMI). You can also decrease this ratio by making a larger down payment or searching for a more affordable house.

How home equity loans can affect PMI

If you're still paying PMI, a home equity loan will increase your LTV ratio because it will take your principal balance longer to drop to 78% or 80%. If the lender has already canceled your PMI, you're in the clear. Your lender cannot reinstate PMI if it has already been canceled.

How to remove private mortgage insurance

The federal Homeowners Protection Act allows you to remove PMI from your loan in two ways:

Automatic or "final" PMI termination at specific home equity intervals Request a PMI removal when you reach 20% home equity

When the loan balance reaches 80% of the home's original value, the borrower has the right to request the cancellation of PMI. When the loan balance reaches 78%, the servicer must automatically terminate PMI, but the lender may choose not to cancel the PMI if a home equity loan is taken out. These rules do not apply to FHA or VA loans.

The bottom line

A home equity loan won't affect your PMI status even though your LTV increases. Still, to limit the burden of a home equity loan, you can reevaluate your monthly expenses by splitting your monthly mortgage payments into two, or you can revisit the timeline by increasing your monthly payments.