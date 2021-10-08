Current refinance rates on Oct. 8, 2021: Rates fall

Education Images/Getty

Numerous benchmark refinance rates receded today. Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their mean rates recede. In addition, the average rate on 10-year fixed refinance also slumped. Although refinance rates fluctuate , they have been lower than they've been in years. Because of this, right now is a great time for homeowners to lock in a good refinance rate. But as always, make sure to first consider your personal goals and circumstances before refinancing, and shop around for a lender who can best meet your needs.

30-year fixed-rate refinance

The current average interest rate for a 30-year refinance is 3.13%, a decrease of 2 basis points over this time last week. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) One reason to refinance to a 30-year fixed loan from a shorter loan term is to lower your monthly payment. This makes 30-year refinances good for people who are having difficulties making their monthly payments or simply want a bit more breathing room. Be aware, though, that interest rates will typically be higher compared to a 15-year or 10-year refinance, and you'll pay off your loan at a slower rate.

15-year fixed-rate refinance

The average 15-year fixed refinance rate right now is 2.39%, a decrease of 5 basis points compared to one week ago. A 15-year fixed refinance will most likely raise your monthly payment compared to a 30-year loan. But you'll save more money over time, because you're paying off your loan quicker. 15-year refinance rates are typically lower than 30-year refinance rates, which will help you save even more in the long run.

10-year fixed-rate refinance

The current average interest rate for a 10-year refinance is 2.35%, a decrease of 3 basis points over last week. You'll pay more every month with a ten-year fixed refinance compared to a 30-year or 15-year refinance -- but you'll also have a lower interest rate. A 10-year refinance can be a good deal, since paying off your house sooner will help you save on interest in the long run. Just be sure to carefully consider your budget and current financial situation to make sure that you can afford a higher monthly payment.

Where rates are headed

We track refinance rate trends using data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by CNET's parent company. Here's a table with the average refinance rates provided by lenders across the country:

Average refinance interest rates

Product Rate Last week Change 30-year fixed refi 3.13% 3.15% -0.02 15-year fixed refi 2.39% 2.44% -0.05 10-year fixed refi 2.35% 2.38% -0.03

Rates as of Oct. 8, 2021.

How to find personalized refinance rates

When looking for refinance rates, know that your specific rate may differ from those advertised online. Your interest rate will be influenced by market conditions as well as your credit history and application.



Generally, you'll want a high credit score, low credit utilization ratio, and a history of making consistent and on-time payments in order to get the best interest rates. Researching interest rates online is always a good idea, but you'll need to connect with a mortgage professional to get your exact refinance rate. You should also take into account any fees and closing costs that might offset the potential savings of a refinance.



You should also know that many lenders have had stricter requirements when it comes to approving loans in the past few months. This means that if you don't have great credit ratings, you might not be able to take advantage of lowered interest rates -- or qualify for a refinance in the first place.



One way to get the best refinance rates is to strengthen your borrower application. The best way to improve your credit ratings is to get your finances in order, use credit responsibly, and monitor your credit regularly. Also be sure to compare offers from multiple lenders in order to get the best rate.

When to consider a mortgage refinance

Most people refinance because the market interest rates are lower than their current rates or because they want to change their loan term. It's true that in the past year, interest rates have been at a historic low. But when deciding whether to refinance, be sure to take into account other factors besides market interest rates.



Make sure to consider your goals and financial situation, including how long you plan to stay in your current home. It's helpful to have a specific goal for a refinance -- such as decreasing your monthly payment or adjusting the term of your loan. Also keep in mind that closing costs and other fees may require an upfront investment.



Some lenders have tightened their requirements in recent months, so you may not be able to get a refinance at the posted interest rates — or even a refinance at all — if you don't meet their standards. Refinancing can be a great move if you get a good rate or can pay off your loan sooner -- but consider carefully whether it's the right choice for you.