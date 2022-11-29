Current Refinance Rates on Nov. 29, 2022: Rates Slide

Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates decline significantly over the last seven days. The average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also sank.

Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate six times in 2022. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, its rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money and eventually impact mortgage and refinance rates and the broader housing market. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend largely on how things play out with inflation. If inflation cools, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain their upward trajectory.

If rates for a refi are currently lower than your existing mortgage rate, you could save money by locking in a rate now. As always, consider your goals and circumstances, and compare rates and fees to find a mortgage lender who can meet your needs.

30-year fixed-rate refinance

For 30-year fixed refinances, the average rate is currently at 6.79%, a decrease of 11 basis points over this time last week. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) One reason to refinance to a 30-year fixed loan from a shorter loan term is to lower your monthly payment. Because of this, a 30-year refinance can be a good idea if you're having trouble making your monthly payments. However, interest rates for a 30-year refinance will typically be higher than rates for a 15-year or 10-year refinance. It'll also take you longer to pay off your loan.

15-year fixed-rate refinance

The current average interest rate for 15-year refinances is 6.09%, a decrease of 14 basis point from what we saw the previous week. With a 15-year fixed refinance, you'll have a larger monthly payment than a 30-year loan. However, you'll also be able to pay off your loan quicker, saving you money over the life of the loan. 15-year refinance rates are typically lower than 30-year refinance rates, which will help you save even more in the long run.

10-year fixed-rate refinance

The current average interest rate for a 10-year refinance is 6.18%, a decrease of 19 basis points compared to one week ago. Compared to a 30-year and 15-year refinance, a 10-year refinance will usually have a lower interest rate but higher monthly payment. A 10-year refinance can help you pay off your house much faster and save on interest in the long run. Just be sure to carefully consider your budget and current financial situation to make sure that you can afford a higher monthly payment.

Where rates are headed

At the start of the pandemic, refinance rates dropped to historic lows, but they have been steadily climbing since the beginning of 2022. The Fed recently raised interest rates by another 0.75 percentage points and is poised to raise rates again to slow the economy. Though it's unclear exactly what will happen next, if inflation continues to rise, rates are likely to climb. If inflation eases, rates could level off and begin to decline.

We track refinance rate trends using information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by CNET's parent company. Here's a table with the average refinance rates supplied by lenders across the country:

Average refinance interest rates

Product Rate A week ago Change 30-year fixed refi 6.79% 6.90% -0.11 15-year fixed refi 6.09% 6.23% -0.14 10-year fixed refi 6.18% 6.37% -0.19

Rates as of Nov. 29, 2022.

How to find personalized refinance rates

It's important to understand that the rates advertised online may not apply to you. Your interest rate will be influenced by market conditions as well as your credit history and application.

Having a high credit score, a low credit utilization ratio and a history of consistent and on-time payments will generally help you get the best interest rates. You can get a good feel for average interest rates online, but make sure to speak with a mortgage professional in order to see the specific rates you qualify for. To get the best refinance rates, you'll first want to make your application as strong as possible. The best way to improve your credit ratings is to get your finances in order, use credit responsibly and monitor your credit regularly. Don't forget to speak with multiple lenders and shop around.

Refinancing can be a great move if you get a good rate or can pay off your loan sooner -- but consider carefully whether it's the right choice for you at the moment.

When to consider a mortgage refinance

Generally, it's a good idea to refinance if you can get a lower interest rate than that your current interest rate, or if you need to change your loan term. When deciding whether to refinance, be sure to take into account other factors besides market interest rates, including how long you plan to stay in your current home, the length of your loan term and the amount of your monthly payment. And don't forget about fees and closing costs, which can add up.

As interest rates have steadily increased since the beginning of the year, the pool of refinancing applicants has shrunk significantly. If you bought your house when interest rates were lower than current rates, you may likely not gain any financial benefit from refinancing your mortgage.