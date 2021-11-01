Current refinance rates on Nov. 1, 2021: Rates fall

John Greim/Getty

Product Rate A week ago Change 30-year fixed refi 3.13% 3.16% -0.03 15-year fixed refi 2.44% 2.45% -0.01 10-year fixed refi 2.42% 2.43% -0.01

Numerous closely followed refinance rates trailed off today. Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their mean rates trail off. In addition, the average rate on 10-year fixed refinance also slumped. Although refinance rates are always changing, they have been quite low recently. For those looking to lock in a good rate, now is a great time to refinance a home. Before getting a refinance, remember to consider your personal needs and financial situation, and compare offers from various lenders to find the best one for you.For 30-year fixed refinances, the average rate is currently at 3.13%, a decrease of 3 basis points from what we saw one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) A 30-year fixed refinance will typically have lower monthly payments than a 15-year or 10-year refinance. Because of this, a 30-year refinance can be a good idea if you're having trouble making your monthly payments. In exchange for the lower monthly payments though, rates for a 30-year refinance will typically be higher than 15-year and 10-year refinance rates. You'll also pay off your loan slower.The average 15-year fixed refinance rate right now is 2.44%, a decrease of 1 basis point from what we saw the previous week. With a 15-year fixed refinance, you'll have a larger monthly payment than a 30-year loan. However, you’ll also be able to pay off your loan quicker, saving you money over the life of the loan. 15-year refinance rates are typically lower than 30-year refinance rates, which will help you save even more in the long run.For 10-year fixed refinances, the average rate is currently at 2.42%, a decrease of 1 basis points from what we saw the previous week. You'll pay more every month with a ten-year fixed refinance compared to a 30-year or 15-year refinance -- but you'll also have a lower interest rate. A 10-year refinance can help you pay off your house much quicker and save on interest. But you should confirm that you can afford a higher monthly payment by evaluating your budget and overall financial situation.We track refinance rate trends using data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by CNET's parent company. Here's a table with the average refinance rates supplied by lenders nationwide:

Rates as of Nov. 1, 2021.

How to find the best refinance rate

Is now a good time to refinance?

When looking for refinance rates, know that your specific rate may differ from those advertised online. Your interest rate will be influenced by market conditions as well as your credit history and application.To get the best interest rates, you’ll typically need a high credit score, low credit utilization ratio, and a history of making consistent and on-time payments. To get your personalized refinance rates, you'll need to speak with a mortgage professional, as the rates you qualify for may differ from the rates advertised online. Also remember to account for potential fees and closing costs.Since the beginning of the pandemic, a lot of lenders have been stricter stricter with who they approve for a loan. If you have a low credit score or a poor credit history, you might have trouble getting a refinance at the lowest interest rates.One way to get the best refinance rates is to strengthen your borrower application. The best way to improve your credit ratings is to get your finances in order, use credit responsibly, and monitor your credit regularly. You should also shop around with multiple lenders and compare offers to make sure you’re getting the best rate.Generally, it's a good idea to refinance if you can get a lower interest rate than that your current interest rate, or if you need to change your loan term. Interest rates in the past few months have been at historic lows, but that’s not the only thing you should be looking at when deciding whether to refinance.To decide whether a refinance is right for you, consider all of the factors including how long you plan to stay in your current home, the length of your loan term and the amount of your monthly payment. Also keep in mind that closing costs and other fees may require an upfront investment.Some lenders have tightened their requirements in recent months, so you may not be able to get a refinance at the posted interest rates — or even a refinance at all — if you don’t meet their standards. Refinancing can be a great move if you get a good rate or can pay off your loan sooner -- but consider carefully whether it's the right choice for you.