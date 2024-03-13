Rates Decline for Homeowners. Current Refinance Rates on March 13, 2024

Current mortgage refinance rates

Refinance rates are currently between 6.5% and 7.5%, but your personal interest rate will depend on your credit history, financial profile and application.

Product Rate A week ago Change 30-year fixed refi 6.84% 7.04% -0.20 15-year fixed refi 6.49% 6.61% -0.12 10-year fixed refi 6.32% 6.47% -0.15

Average refinance rates reported by lenders across the US as of March 13, 2024. We track refinance rate trends using information from Bankrate.

How to find the best refinance rates

The rates advertised online often require specific conditions for eligibility. Your personal interest rate will be influenced by market conditions as well as your specific credit history, financial profile and application. Having a high credit score, a low credit utilization ratio and a history of consistent and on-time payments will generally help you get the best interest rates.

30-year fixed-rate refinance

The average 30-year fixed refinance rate right now is 6.84%, a decrease of 20 basis points over this time last week. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) A 30-year fixed refinance will typically have lower monthly payments than a 15-year or 10-year refinance, but it will take you longer to pay off and typically cost you more in interest over the long term.

15-year fixed-rate refinance

The current average interest rate for 15-year refinances is 6.49%, a decrease of 12 basis points from what we saw the previous week. Though a 15-year fixed refinance will most likely raise your monthly payment compared to a 30-year loan, you’ll save more money over time because you’re paying off your loan quicker. Also, 15-year refinance rates are typically lower than 30-year refinance rates, which will help you save more in the long run.

10-year fixed-rate refinance

The average 10-year fixed refinance rate right now is 6.32%, a decrease of 15 basis points over last week. A 10-year refinance typically has the lowest interest rate but the highest monthly payment of all refinance terms. A 10-year refinance can help you pay off your house much quicker and save on interest, but make sure you can afford the steeper monthly payment.

To get the best refinance rates, make your application as strong as possible by getting your finances in order, using credit responsibly and monitoring your credit regularly. And don’t forget to speak with multiple lenders and shop around.

Current refinance rate trends

Refinance rates dropped significantly toward the end of 2023, bringing much-needed activity to the housing market. Since early February, however, rates have climbed back into the 7% range. The increase came after recent inflation and labor data made it clear to investors that the Federal Reserve won’t start cutting interest rates until early this summer. Higher mortgage rates make refinancing less attractive to homeowners, making them more likely to hold on to their existing mortgages.

What to expect from refinance rates this year

Experts say slowing inflation and the Fed’s projected interest rate cuts should help push mortgage interest rates down to around 6% by the end of 2024, but that will depend on incoming economic data.

Over 82% of homeowners currently have interest rates below 5% on their property. If home loan rates stabilize over the next several months, more homeowners should be able to save money through refinancing. Yet in order for refinance applications to pick up in a meaningful way, rates would need to fall substantially, according to Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics.

For homeowners looking to refinance, remember that you can’t time the market: Interest rates fluctuate on an hourly, daily and weekly basis, and are influenced by an array of macroeconomic factors. Your best move is to keep an eye on day-to-day rate changes and have a game plan on how to capitalize on a big enough percentage drop, said Matt Graham of Mortgage News Daily.

What does it mean to refinance?

When you refinance your mortgage, you take out another home loan that pays off your initial mortgage. With a traditional refinance, your new home loan will have a different term and/or interest rate. With a cash-out refinance, you’ll tap into your equity with a new loan that’s bigger than your existing mortgage balance, allowing you to pocket the difference in cash.

Refinancing can be a great financial move if you score a low rate or can pay off your home loan in less time, but consider whether it’s the right choice for you. Reducing your interest rate by 1% or more is an incentive to refinance, allowing you to cut your monthly payment significantly.

Refinancing in today’s market could make sense if you have a rate above 8%, said Logan Mohtashami, lead analyst at HousingWire. “However, with all refinancing options, it’s a personal financial choice because of the cost that goes with the loan process,” Mohtashami said.

When to consider a mortgage refinance

Homeowners usually refinance to save money, but there are other reasons to do so. Here are the most common reasons homeowners refinance: